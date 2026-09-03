Iowa Little League World Series team has strong connection to Catholic school

By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — For the first time in more than 20 years, the Davenport Northwest Little League team competed in the Little League World Series, representing the Midwest Region recently in the international tournament held annually in Williamsport, Penn­sylvania. Among the squad’s biggest fans were the students, faculty and staff at John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

That’s because 8 out of the 12 young athletes attend the school in Davenport.

“We see them all the time,” said Angie Hillebrand, the school’s administrative assistant. “I think these kids are great baseball players, but they’re also great kids.”

The players have received a lot of attention in recent weeks because of media coverage in Iowa and worldwide, prompted by ESPN’s live broadcasts of the tournament games. Both on and off the field, the local Little Leaguers have displayed kindness, generosity and other Gospel-inspired values that the leaders in JFK school community hope to impart to all students.

“They’re living the faith,” said Hillebrand.

Sarah Tilkens, the physical education teacher at JFK, has taught a number of the boys for a long time.

“Out of the eight kids, I’ve known three of them since they were five years old — Cooper (Thissen), Xavier (Ludtke) and Kannon (Kane),” Tilkens reflected. “They’re respectful, hardworking. I’m very proud of them.”

Tilkens has gotten to know the other five players at her school at various points over the ensuing years. The boys share a deep love for competition, but in PE class, Tilkens says her focus isn’t on who wins or loses.

“What we’re teaching here is life skills,” she said. “How do you work together as a team? How do you work through your emotions when things don’t go your way? You may not be on a sports team when you get older, but working together as a team is something you’ll do later in life.”

There is a lot of intensity in competitive sports, so when the baseball players have a chance to interact with classmates during physical education class, Tilkens tries to foster a fun environment.

“I just let them play,” she said. “We (sometimes) play wiffle ball in PE.”

Davenport Northwest had a 4-0 record in the Midwest Region Tournament, which led to the team securing a spot at the Little League World Series. On Aug 21, they beat Sweetwater Valley Little League of California (representing the West Region) 1-0. Cooper Thissen, a member of Our Lady of Victory Parish, distinguished himself by striking out 15 batters during five hitless innings. He also had a solo homerun. His JFK classmate, Anthony Johnson Jr., then took the mound and finished the job, helping to secure a combined no-hitter.

On Aug. 23, it was Johnson’s turn to shine. He struck out 15 batters and hit a 3-run home run during the 6-0 win over Bayonne Central Little League team of New Jersey (Metro Region).

“Cooper and Anthony are very humble kids,” said Tilkens. “My son is in Cooper and AJ’s class.”

The Iowa team suffered a loss against Paseo Verde Little League of Nevada (Mountain Region) on Aug. 26, losing 14-6. On Aug. 27, the Iowans were eliminated from the tournament with a 7-1 defeat by West Side Little League team of (Great Lakes Region).

JFK Principal Chad Steimle has been one of the crowd cheering on the hometown team.

“One of the things that has struck me with this group was that I taught some of their parents years ago,” said Steimle. “What goes around comes around. These families, from the grandparents on down, are just good people. It’s been amazing to see that circle of life.”

A major highlight of the historic team’s run for the JFK school community occurred Aug. 26. Everyone gathered together during a school day to watch their classmates take the field against the Nevada team.

“It was also very touching when Angie Hillebrand from JFK’s office led the students in the gym at our watch party in a prayer before the game began,” recalled Steimle. “Even with three television news stations and other reporters present, which created a loud, excited environment, it was instantly quiet for us to pray and give praise to God.”

Speaking with The Catholic Messenger shortly after the team’s final game in the tournament, Tilkens said JFK students have missed their classmates while the team has been away at the tournament and were ready for them to come home Aug. 28.

The Great Lakes and Mountain region teams played in the U.S. championship and Japan and Curacao faced off in the international championship — both on Aug. 29. Curacao defeated the Mountain region team (Nevada) 11-2 in the final championship game of the world series on Aug. 30.