Happenings in the Davenport Diocese – Sept. 3, 2026 Anne Marie AmacherAdoration along the Davenport riverfront Aug. 29 was part of the QC Revival event. Bishop Dennis Walsh opened the event at LeClaire Park in Davenport with a Gospel reading and homily. Reflective music played during adoration, and four priests were available to hear confessions. Friends and family of Father Dominic Nguyen, back row, second from left, traveled from near and far to attend his Mass of Installation as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Grinnell and St. Patrick Parish in Brooklyn last month. Guests included his brother from Canada, a priest friend from Los Angeles, relatives from Texas, and friends from the Des Moines and Davenport dioceses.The group is pictured at the Grinnell parish with paper cutouts of Father Nguyen. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: ‘Vocations Monstrance’ blessed by JPII comes to Grinnell Father Ryan was a diocesan priest First round of priest assignments Iowa’s seminarians gather for convocation Posted on Sep 3, 2026Sep 1, 2026