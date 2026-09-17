Happenings in the Davenport Diocese – Sept. 17, 2026 ContributedFather Isaac Essel distributes Communion during St. Patrick-Georgetown’s Mass on the Grass earlier this month as part of the parish’s God’s Portion Day celebration. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Connecting the Catholic community Impact Report to be released soon First Impact Report now available Diocesan Guadalupe Mass open to all Posted on Sep 17, 2026Sep 15, 2026