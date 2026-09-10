Happenings in the Davenport Diocese – Sept. 10, 2026

Contributed
Father Dane Dickinson blesses the “new” playground equipment at St. James Catholic School earlier this month. He is assisted by students Will Vittetoe, left, and Sawyer Chamberlain. The set was previously located at the former Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf.

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