Happenings in the Davenport Diocese – Sept. 10, 2026 ContributedFather Dane Dickinson blesses the “new” playground equipment at St. James Catholic School earlier this month. He is assisted by students Will Vittetoe, left, and Sawyer Chamberlain. The set was previously located at the former Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Connecting the Catholic community A ‘look and feel’ of being Catholic Impact Report to be released soon First Impact Report now available Posted on Sep 10, 2026Sep 8, 2026