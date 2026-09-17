Fr. LeBlanc helped in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Father Leo LeBlanc, a priest of the Diocese of Manchester, New Hampshire, passed away Sept. 8 at Henry County Health Center at the age of 78.

Father LeBlanc was born on March 31, 1948, in Nashua, New Hampshire, a son of Leo and Laura (Soucy) LeBlanc. He was ordained a priest on May 25, 1974, at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Manchester, and served in parishes there until his retirement in 2022.

An Eagle Scout, he served as United States National Chaplain for the National Catholic Committee on Scouting and later as World Chaplain for the International Catholic Conference of Scouting.

Father LeBlanc moved to Mount Pleasant about two years ago to be closer to his brother, Donald (Sara) LeBlanc, and his nieces and nephews. The priest assisted at daily and weekend Masses at St. Alphonsus Parish in Mount Pleasant.

A memorial Mass for Father LeBlanc will take place at St. Alphonsus Parish on Sept. 24 at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast will follow.

A Mass of Christian Burial and interment took place earlier this month in New Hampshire.