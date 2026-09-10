Fr. Cao to serve in Clinton

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

Father Joseph Manh Ha Cao, a priest from Vietnam who has previously lived and studied in the United States, has been appointed as parochial vicar for Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton by Bishop Dennis Walsh.

Father Cao attended Nha Trang College of Education in Vietnam where he majored in math and information technology. He studied for the priesthood and earned a bachelor of theology from Stella Maris Seminary in the Nha Trang Diocese.

On March 18, 2017, he was ordained to the priesthood. He served as a deacon and parochial vicar at Nha Trang Cathedral.

Father Cao then came to the United States and studied in the English as a Second Language program at Divine Word Seminary in Epworth, Iowa. Following that, he earned a master’s degree in systematic theology from St. John University in Collegeville, Minnesota.

He has served at St. Mark Parish in Boston, Massachussets; St. Anne/St. Joseph Hein Parish in the Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis; and Bishop’s House of the Nha Trang Diocese in Vietnam.