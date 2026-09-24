Diocese participates in statewide Eucharistic procession effort, adapts amid deluge

By Matthew Staab

For The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — On Sept. 19, Bishop Dennis Walsh presided over Mass and Eucharistic adoration at St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City, which was part of a statewide series of processions of the Eucharist in all of Iowa’s Catholic dioceses.

During the event, local clergy blessed a large puzzle piece shaped like the Davenport diocese, which encompasses the southeastern portion of the state. It will be joined with three other pieces representing the other three Iowa dioceses Sept. 26-27 at the Christ Our Life conference in Des Moines.

While the blessing of the puzzle piece occurred without issue, the outdoor procession, which was scheduled to happen after that, was canceled and replaced with adoration due to heavy rains the day before and more rain that fell during the scheduled time of the procession.

During the blessing of the puzzle piece, which took place before Mass, the following prayer was read:

“We may be four dioceses, but we are one Church. To remind us of our unity in Christ, each diocese will bring an image of their territory — one piece of a puzzle — which will be assembled at the conference…Let us ask that He who alone is holy may make us holy and worthy, so that we may be brought together in unity and in our witness to the Good News of Jesus Christ.”

Lori Leagjeld, who came to the Mass and procession with her daughters Evelyn, Juliet, and Sophia, said, “I wish we could have had the procession but it was a lovely liturgy and we loved the music.”

The slogans used to promote the event were “Walking together in faith,” “United in the Eucharist” and “Four processions. One Iowa.” Participants were able to adjust to the changing conditions and found a way to bond in the wake of the recent storms.

Mike Accomando, whose son Parker was one of the servers for the Mass, said, “It’s always great to see the bishop; it was beautiful. I just wish the weather had held out.”

“It was cool to get all the churches together and have the bishop here,” Parker Accomando said. Liz Accomando added that she enjoyed the mix of Spanish and English songs.

As an act of charity that was part of the preparation for the procession, the Iowa City area parishes collaborated with the students and staff of Regina Catholic Schools to collect coffee and socks for the Iowa City Free Lunch program. Those gifts that had been collected by the community were brought forward with the bread and wine before Communion by Regina students Jovie Vlasich, Elizabeth Farley, Audrey Butler, and Anna Butler.

Diane Platte, who co-directs the Iowa City Free Lunch Program, said about the collection, “For 43 years, Iowa City Free Lunch has offered an open door, a full plate, no questions asked. Anyone is welcome to receive a meal and enjoy the company of others in the Free Lunch dining room; mixing across social classes and backgrounds is not only allowed but encouraged. We believe that community is built around shared tables — and that the simple act of sitting down together, whether over a meal or a conversation, is one of the most powerful things a space can offer. Free Lunch provides exactly that: a space for volunteers and guests in this community to literally break bread together and perhaps get to know each other a little better.”

“Coffee is a core part of the community experience we offer to our guests each day,” Platte continued. “Doors open a half hour before lunch is served for guests to help themselves to coffee and water. The routine and sense of social connection created is a cornerstone of Free Lunch’s signature hospitality.”

“Socks are distributed year round to our guests as needed. Many of our guests are unhoused and spend significant amounts of time outside in all weather. Receiving a clean, dry pair of socks can have a remarkable impact on someone’s day — it makes every other interaction and situation gentler and more manageable.”

“Coffee and socks — these sorts of everyday kind­nesses — shape guests’ ex­per­iences of Free Lunch as a place of dignity, welcome, and care. We are so grateful for the support in these areas.”

Concelebrating with Bishop Walsh were Father Isaac Doucette, Father Jeff Belger, Father Ken Kuntz and Father Troy Richmond. Deacon Angel Hernandez served as deacon and Deacon Frank Agnoli served as master of ceremonies. Four candidates preparing for the diaconate, John Ahlberg, Jorge Lopez, Trevor Pullinger, and Matthew Staab, members of deacon class IX, served at Mass along with servers from all four of the Iowa City area parishes.

“Despite the weather preventing us from having the procession, it was great to see such a diverse population from all over the diocese come together,” said Father Richmond.

High school senior Sam Lange of St. Ludmila Parish in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, came up with the idea for the statewide procession. Local volunteers and parish staff have helped with the program in each diocese so far. Lange is a member of the National Youth Advisory Council for the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry, where he was encouraged to lead a service project, according to Lumen Media, the official media of the Sioux City Diocese.

Iowa’s four Catholic dioceses are the Archdiocese of Dubuque, the Diocese of Sioux City, the Diocese of Davenport and the Diocese of Des Moines. The four blessed puzzle pieces will be united into the shape of Iowa in Des Moines at the conference being held at the Casey’s Center on Center Street Sept. 26 and 27.