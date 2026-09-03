OFFICIAL
Diocese of Davenport
Bishop’s Office
Davenport, Iowa 52804
DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT 2026-27 CONFIRMATION SCHEDULE
2026
October
11 St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport 2 p.m.
25 St. James, Washington 9 a.m.
25 St. Joseph, Ottumwa; St. Mary Magdalen, Bloomfield at St. Mary of the Visitation, Ottumwa 2 p.m.
November
8 Sacred Heart, Melcher; St. Anthony, Knoxville at Sacred Heart, Melcher 10:30 a.m.
8 St. Mary, Pella; St. Mary, Oskaloosa at St. Mary, Pella 2 p.m.
2027
February
7 St. Mary, Iowa City; St. Wenceslaus, Iowa City at St. Mary, Iowa City 2 p.m.
28 St. Thomas More, Coralville 2 p.m.
March
3 St. Joan of Arc, Bettendorf at St. John Vianney, Bettendorf 6 p.m.
10 St. Bridget, Victor; St. Patrick, Marengo; St. Patrick, Brooklyn at St. Bridget, Victor 6 p.m.
14 Sacred Heart, Newton; Immaculate Conception, Colfax; Holy Family, Riverside; St. Mary, Grinnell; St. Joseph, North English at St. Thomas More, Coralville 2 p.m.
31 Church of the Visitation, Camanche; Our Lady of the River, LeClaire; St. Ann, Long Grove at St. Ann, Long Grove 6 p.m.
April
3 St. Joseph, Columbus Junction 4:30 p.m.
4 St. Joseph, West Liberty 9 a.m.
11 St. Patrick, Iowa City 10 a.m.
11 St. Mary, Solon; St. Isidore the Farmer, Tipton at St. Mary, Solon 2 p.m.
14 St. Anthony, Davenport 6:30 p.m.
17 Our Lady of Victory, Davenport 1 p.m.
18 St. Joseph, Ottumwa; St. Mary, Centerville; St. Patrick, Melrose; St. Mary, Albia at St. Mary, Ottumwa 2 p.m.
21 Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, Clinton 6:30 p.m.
25 Divine Mercy, Burlington; St. Mary, Dodgeville; St. Alphonsus, Mount Pleasant at St. John, Burlington 2 p.m.
25 Holy Family, Fort Madison; St. John the Baptist, Houghton; St. James the Less, St. Paul; St. Mary of the Assumption, West Point; St. Boniface, Farmington; Church of All Saints, Keokuk
at St. John the Baptist, Houghton 5:30 p.m.
May
1 Ss. Philip & James, Grand Mound; St. Joseph, DeWitt at Ss. Philip & James, Grand Mound 5 p.m.
5 Ss. Mary & Mathias, Muscatine 7 p.m.
16 Holy Family, Davenport; Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport; St. Andrew, Blue Grass; St. Mary, Wilton at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport 2 p.m.
October
10 St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport 2 p.m.
November
7 St. Mary, Pella; St. Mary, Oskaloosa at St. Mary, Pella 2 p.m.
13 St. James, Washington 5:30 p.m.