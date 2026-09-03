DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT 2026-27 CONFIRMATION SCHEDULE

OFFICIAL
Diocese of Davenport
Bishop’s Office
Davenport, Iowa 52804

 

DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT 2026-27 CONFIRMATION SCHEDULE
2026
October

11           St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport 2 p.m.

25           St. James, Washington   9 a.m.

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25           St. Joseph, Ottumwa; St. Mary Magdalen, Bloomfield at St. Mary of the Visitation, Ottumwa 2 p.m.

November

8              Sacred Heart, Melcher; St. Anthony, Knoxville at Sacred Heart, Melcher 10:30 a.m.

8              St. Mary, Pella; St. Mary, Oskaloosa at    St. Mary, Pella 2 p.m.

2027
February

7              St. Mary, Iowa City; St. Wenceslaus, Iowa City at St. Mary, Iowa City 2 p.m.

28           St. Thomas More, Coralville 2 p.m.

March

3              St. Joan of Arc, Bettendorf at St. John Vianney, Bettendorf  6 p.m.

10           St. Bridget, Victor; St. Patrick, Marengo; St. Patrick, Brooklyn at St. Bridget, Victor 6 p.m.

14           Sacred Heart, Newton; Immaculate Conception, Colfax; Holy Family, Riverside;  St. Mary, Grinnell; St. Joseph, North English  at St. Thomas More, Coralville 2 p.m.

31           Church of the Visitation, Camanche; Our Lady of the River, LeClaire; St. Ann, Long Grove at St. Ann, Long Grove 6 p.m.

April

3              St. Joseph, Columbus Junction 4:30 p.m.

4              St. Joseph, West Liberty 9 a.m.

11           St. Patrick, Iowa City 10 a.m.

11           St. Mary, Solon; St. Isidore the Farmer, Tipton at St. Mary, Solon  2 p.m.

14           St. Anthony, Davenport 6:30 p.m.

17           Our Lady of Victory, Davenport 1 p.m.

18           St. Joseph, Ottumwa; St. Mary, Centerville;  St. Patrick, Melrose; St. Mary, Albia at St. Mary, Ottumwa 2 p.m.

21           Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, Clinton 6:30 p.m.

25           Divine Mercy, Burlington; St. Mary, Dodgeville; St. Alphonsus, Mount Pleasant at St. John, Burlington 2 p.m.

25           Holy Family, Fort Madison; St. John the Baptist, Houghton; St. James the Less, St. Paul; St. Mary of the Assumption, West Point; St. Boniface, Farmington; Church of All Saints, Keokuk

at St. John the Baptist, Houghton 5:30 p.m.

May

1              Ss. Philip & James, Grand Mound; St. Joseph, DeWitt at Ss. Philip & James, Grand Mound    5 p.m.

5              Ss. Mary & Mathias, Muscatine 7 p.m.

16           Holy Family, Davenport; Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport; St. Andrew, Blue Grass; St. Mary, Wilton at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport 2 p.m.

October

10           St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport 2 p.m.

November

7              St. Mary, Pella; St. Mary, Oskaloosa at St. Mary, Pella 2 p.m.

13           St. James, Washington 5:30 p.m.

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