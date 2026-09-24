Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 85 – Christopher West Coming to the Midwest

This podcast episode contains mature subject matter that may not be suitable for all listeners

Internationally known Theology of the Body speaker and author Christopher West is our guest this month. He and award-winning musician Mike Mangione will lead a multimedia event, Made for More: Visions of the Promised Land, Nov. 12, 2026 at Our Lady of Victory Parish in Davenport. In anticipation of that, Christopher took time for an interview in which he gives a general introduction to St. John Paul II’s teaching on the human body and human sexuality. He responds to questions about hot topics in the Church today regarding the body. West also speaks about his latest book “The Truth and the Lie: What It Means to Be Human in the Age of AI,” set to be released next month.

The program in Davenport begins at 7 p.m. in the church. The duo will weave together live music, video clips and sacred art for an evening of beauty and reflection on the meaning of life, love and human destiny through the lens of St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body writings. More on the event, including ticket information is at: https://aftontickets.com/M4MDavenport

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Music for this podcast is “Funky Delight, Version 1,” courtesy of udio.com, inspired by David Baker, 2026. You can hear all our podcasts on your favorite podcast platform including Apple podcasts, iHeartmedia, TuneIn and more. This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.