Page updated Sept. 3, 2026

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Calendar Events

Sept. 3

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults Mass is at 6:30 p.m. in Christ the King Chapel on the St. Ambrose University campus. Fellowship and snacks follow.

Sept. 4

Wheatland — Gain a renewed appreciation for the richness and enduring wisdom of the Old Testament during a retreat from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie. The speaker is Trevor Pullinger, director of faith formation and catechesis coordinator for the Diocese of Davenport. The cost is $50. Register online at www.theprairieretreat.org, call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.

Sept. 4-6

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting a healing retreat with Father Michael Payyapilly. On Sept. 4, confessions will be heard at 4 p.m. and a healing Mass followed by a talk and adoration will take place at 5:30 p.m. On Sept. 5, Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. followed by a talk and adoration until 1 p.m. On Sept. 6, Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. followed by adoration.

Sept. 5

West Point — A Rural Life Mass will be celebrated Sept. 5 at the Leo and Ronda Schinstock Farm (1887 Hwy 16). Mass begins at 5 p.m.; meal to follow. After dinner, a prayer service to celebrate the start of the Season of Creation and honor the 800th anniversary of St. Francis’ death will take place.



Sept. 7

Riverside — St. Mary Church is hosting a Labor Day celebration. Iowa chop, fried chicken and hot dog meals will be sold from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; carry-outs available. Festivities include a farmer’s market, games for children and adults, tractor pull, raffle and auction (begins at 2:30 p.m.). Proceeds benefit upkeep of church buildings and grounds.

Sept. 9

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish’s next GriefShare session begins today from 6-7:30 and will meet weekly through Nov. 18. Sign up at 563-391-4245. Learn more at www.griefshare.org.

Sept. 13

Clinton — Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish is hosting a parish festival from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Festivities include food, kid games, a magic show, music and a silent auction.

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting a Eucharistic procession at 6 p.m.

Davenport — Taste of Sacred Heart will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral. International food festival, games, treat walk, raffle and more. Children’s game wrist band is $10 or family wrist band package for $30. Food and raffle tickets $1 each. Pre-sale tickets on sale through noon Sept. 11 at https://shcdavenport.flocknote.com/signup/270881 and pick up that weekend at the will-call table. Tickets can also be bought at the purchasing table on site at the event. Watch for signs.

Washington — St. James Parish is hosting a fall festival. Country store is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., a turkey dinner will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (deliveries, call 319-530-2529 by Sept. 11), student art show and sale at 11 a.m., and auction at 12:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit St. James Catholic School.

Sept. 15

Bettendorf — The Woman’s Choice Center’s Life & Family Gala takes place at the Waterfront Convention Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., cash bar from 5:30-6:30 p.m., dinner and program from 6-8 p.m. Keynote speaker is Lynae McFarland, educator, author and life saver. RSVP by Sept. 3 by emailing cschilling@womenschoicecenter.org or khalter@womenschoicecenter.org.

Sept. 20

Mount Pleasant — St. Alphonsus annual autumn festival. Sunday Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. Roast beef dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is ages 11 and up $15; ages 6-10 $8 and five and under are free. Drive up and carry out available. Also a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, country store and live auction at 1 p.m.

Sept. 22

Bettendorf — A fundraiser for Martha’s House, “Fiesta of Hope,” will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Enjoy a Mexican meal while helping provide safety, shelter and a new beginning for women and children. Cost is $20 for adults and $15 for youths ages 16 and under. Take-outs available. Purchase tickets at https://tinyurl.com/3s65p6hw

Sept. 23

Iowa City — 40 Days for Life kick-off is 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Pizza Ranch. RSVP at JCRTL.org by Sept. 21.

Sept. 27

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting a fall festival from 4-6:30 p.m. Event includes pork/beef dinner and pie, kid games, farmer’s market and a raffle.

Sept. 26-27

Des Moines, Iowa — The Christ our Life Catholic Conference will take place at Casey’s Arena. The conference, which is held every other year, will feature speakers and Catholic exhibitors leading the faithful in faith sharing, faith building and praise. Tickets are $30 for adults and free for students up to age 23. Go to www.christourlifeiowa.com to purchase tickets.

Oct. 4

Wellman — St. Joseph Church is hosting its annual fried chicken and pork loin buffet-style dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Buffet includes mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, noodles, green beans, cranberry salad, rolls, desserts and drinks. Indoor seating with walk-out basement or chair lift in vestibule. Drive-thru dinners available. Live auction begins at 1 p.m.

Oct. 10

Coralville — A Season of Creation-themed retreat, “Re-Bonding: Restoring Relationship in the Web of Life,” will take place at St. Thomas More Parish from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Activities include a reflection and prayer walk, a simple vegan lunch and speakers. Presenters include author Connie Mutel, parishioners Tom Novak and Mike Hagerty, and Virginia Hayes, arborist and engineering stormwater technician for the City of Coralville. Contact Cecilia Roudabush with questions at roudabush.cecilia@gmail.com.

Oct. 11

DeWitt — A Public Square Rosary will take place at noon in the front lawn of St. Joseph Church. Bring a lawn chair. Rain location is the church.

Oct. 15

Ames, Iowa — The Iowa Religious Freedom Day Sym­posium, themed “The U.S. Constitution: Where Separation and Unity Meet,” will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Iowa State University inside the Scheman Building. The Iowa Catholic Conference is among the event’s co-sponsors. Register at iowareligiousfreedomday.org.

Nov. 7

Newton — Calling all Newton Knights of Columbus — Patriotic Gala is from 6-9 p.m. in McCann Center at Sacred Heart Church. Enjoy an evening of patriotism, fellowship and community.

Nov. 12

Davenport — “Made for More” with author/speaker Christopher West and musician Mike Mangione will take place from 7-9:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Parish. For more information about the event, or to purchase your tickets today, go to https://aftontickets.com/M4MDavenport.

Other

New Catholic Messenger Conversations Podcast

Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 84 – Physics and the Journey of Faith

Keri Walter, a former engineer, switched gears later in life to become a math and science teacher. She now serves at Assumption Catholic High School in Davenport. In the latest Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast, Walter talks about her personal faith journey. Raised in a Catholic family, the loss of her grandfather and other challenges caused her and other family members to spend time away from the practice of faith. After time as an atheist, Walter returned to belief in God, influenced by the knowledge she gained studying science and mathematics. She talks about her developing relationship with God and her ongoing quest to live out the Catholic faith. She also discusses what it’s like being a teacher.

Listen on your favorite podcasting app, YouTube or at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting.

ONGOING

The St. Andrew of Crete Byzantine Catholic Outreach of Iowa celebrates a Divine Liturgy every third Sunday of the month at St. Patrick Church in Iowa City (Sacred Heart Chapel). Contact Father Bruce Riebe with questions at 440-227-5037.

A LIFE Runners Chapter is being started in the Quad Cities. Life Runners use prayer and teamwork to defend life from conception until natural death. Running optional… Faith required. If you are interested in becoming a charter member, go to https://band.us/n/ababAcndt3P8Q or call/text Al and Beth Budelier at 815-499-8010.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The St. Anthony Parish book study group recently began studying “Separation of Church and Hate” by John Fuglesang. The group meets Mondays at 6 p.m. in the parish center.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Online prayer groups at Our Lady of the Prairie meet weekly. Pray the Lectio Divina Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. The centering prayer group meets Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 for more information.

Online book studies at Our Lady of the Prairie begin soon and meet monthly. For a list of books and meeting times, go to www.theprairieretreat.org.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa focuses on the intersection of ecology, spirituality and holistic health in an effort to help people of all faiths and cultures improve their relationship with God, nature and others. Go to www.Prairiewoods.org for a list of upcoming retreats, or call 319-395-6700.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”

New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, offers private discernment retreats. For more information contact Matt at MLM319656@gmail.com.

The Diocese of Davenport does not use GoFundMe to collect donations for any purpose. To make sure donated funds support parishes, schools, Upon This Rock, the Annual Diocesan Appeal, or other diocesan ministries, please give through the official and secure online platforms found on the diocesan website at www.davenportdiocese.org. This will ensure that every gift reaches its intended purpose. For any questions regarding donations pages or inquiries regarding giving to diocesan institutions, contact the Office of Stewardship at 563-888-4252 or Finance Department at 563-888-4365, or reach out directly to the parish, school, or ministry.