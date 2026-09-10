Bishop from India visits diocese Anne Marie AmacherAbove, from left, Father Sijo James, Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios, Bishop Dennis Walsh and Father Manu John visit in Bishop Walsh’s office Sept. 3. Bishop Irenios is the bishop of the Eparchy of Pathanamthitta, India, for the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church. Fathers Sijo and John are priests of Bishop Irenios, who are serving in the Diocese of Davenport. Anne Marie AmacherBishop Irenios presents a handmade gift to Bishop Walsh. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Appointments – Effective July 1, 2026 CSW Mass: Learning to share Bishop announces four more assignments Messenger Sheen pilgrimage to Peoria July 24, 2026 Posted on Sep 10, 2026Sep 8, 2026