OFFICIAL

Diocese of Davenport • Bishop’s Office

Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments

Effective September 3, 2026

Rev. Joseph Manh Ha Cao, assigned as parochial vicar of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton.

Rev. Christopher R. Young, while remaining Delegate for the Bishop in Matrimonial Matters for the Diocese of Davenport, relieved of assignment as Delegate of the Bishop for the Community Celebrating the Pre-conciliar Liturgy and as Chaplain for the communities celebrating the Pre-conciliar Liturgy at Holy Family Parish, Davenport, and St. Patrick Parish, Iowa City, and assigned as parochial vicar of St. Alphonsus Parish, Davenport.

Dennis Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery

Chancellor