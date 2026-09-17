Appointments – Effective Sept. 9, 2026

OFFICIAL
Diocese of Davenport
Bishop’s Office
Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments
Effective Sept. 9, 2026
Rev. Paul J. Appel, while remaining as Delegate of the Bishop in Matrimonial Matters for the Diocesan Tribunal, pastor of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Church, Clinton, and Vicar Forane of the Clinton Deanery, relieved of current assignment as Judicial Vicar and Vice-Chancellor, and assigned as Adjutant Judicial Vicar and Promotor of Justice for a five-year term for the Diocesan Tribunal.
Rev. Corey C. Close, while remaining as pastor of St. Alphonsus Church, Davenport, Delegate of the Bishop in Matrimonial Matters and Judge for the Diocesan Tribunal, appointed as Judicial Vicar for a five-year term for the Diocesan Tribunal.
Rev. Joseph M. Wolf, while remaining as pastor of St. Ann Church, Long Grove, relieved of duties as Promoter of Justice for the Diocesan Tribunal. 
Dennis Walsh
Bishop

David Montgomery
Chancellor

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