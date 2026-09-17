Annual appeal: investing for today, preparing the Church for tomorrow

By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — With the theme of “Our Faith, Our Future,” this year’s Annual Diocesan Appeal (ADA) is focused on supporting the local Church now, with an eye also gazing forward to “the Church that we hand off to the next generation.”

“One of the things Bishop Dennis Walsh has said is that we are investing for today and for tomorrow,” said Jennifer Praet, director of Stewardship for the Davenport Diocese.

The official fundraising campaign began Sept. 12-13 and will continue in coming months. As part of the effort, registered households in each parish will receive a letter from the bishop with a pledge card.

“The Annual Diocesan Appeal is an opportunity for all of us to participate in something greater than ourselves,” wrote Bishop Walsh. “While each parish has its own unique character and ministries, we are united as one diocesan family, sharing responsibility for the work of the Church throughout Southeast Iowa.”

“Your support of the Annual Diocesan Appeal sustains ministries that touch lives every day,” he said. “It helps prepare future priests and deacons, nurtures the faith of children, youth, and adults, supports families, cares for those experiencing hardship, and provides resources that strengthen every parish in our diocese. Through your generosity, the Church is able to accompany people at every stage of life and continue Christ’s mission of proclaiming the Gospel with hope and compassion.”

Officials hope to raise $3.515 million through the campaign. A significant portion of the money will provide administrative and pastoral support to parishes through diocesan offices based at the chancery. Services include human resources and risk management, finance, faith formation and evangelization, liturgy planning, social action and aid to schools through the superintendent’s office, among other supports, according to Praet.

“Last year and this year, there have been minor increases (in the goal),” said the director. “Prior to that it had been more than a decade since we increased the ADA goal. We’ve also increased the amount of grant funding coming into the diocese. There is a real effort to be fiscally responsible.”

On Aug. 17, the diocese released its first-ever diocesan Impact Report, which has been shared with all parishes and is also available at davenportdiocese.org/impact. The document includes photos, stories and statistics that show how diocesan resources, bolstered by donors to annual appeals, are being used to further the Gospel in southeast Iowa. The full text of the report is intended to be brief. Praet was willing to share some additional content with The Catholic Messenger that could not be used in the report due to limited space.

For example, one submission about the Social Action Office profiles efforts in environmental stewardship.

“The Diocese of Davenport has committed to care for creation by way of our Laudato Si’ Action Plan aimed at prayer and education and action steps towards greater stewardship and energy sustainability,” reads the submission. “Early this year, the diocese was invited to be part of the first USCCB led Laudato Si’ Cohort Group. Deacon Kent Ferris, Director of Social Action represented the diocese in the convening in Washington, D.C. In addition to the commitment to provide annual updates on the plan progress, Deacon Ferris also committed to mentoring the representative, Deacon Brian Gordon, from the Archdiocese of Dubuque tasked with helping create their first Laudato Si’ Action Plan.”

The diocese is also working on a project with Catholic Energies to analyze energy use patterns and look into prospects for large project funding, according to the submission. Another submission came from St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City.

“The Office of Faith Formation has been very helpful in providing crucial resources for our Hispanic community and responding quickly to our questions,” explained Deacon Angel Hernandez, writing in collaboration with his wife Lourdes Hernandez. “Lourdes and I are grateful for the trust placed in us to lead the Spanish language sponsor couple trainings, which has helped strengthen proper formation within the local Hispanic community in our diocese.”

The Office of Stewardship has applied for grant funding that has recently complimented ADA donations. Grants from the Catholic Extension Society have been used to fund a Christian Parenting and Caregiving Initiative serving 10 parishes and parish clusters, according to Praet. Mujer Valiente, a leadership formation program supporting five Latina female parish leaders has been brought to the diocese through the organization as well. Grants from the National Community of Catechetical Leaders, the Koch foundation and the Lily Foundation have also enhanced ministries in the diocese.

“Throughout the past year, the diocese secured funding to support parish renewal, leadership development, family faith formation, evangelization, clergy and lay ministry formation, music ministry, multicultural ministry initiatives, and participation in national Church events,” according to a Stewardship Office report. “These investments have strengthened ministries, expanded opportunities for leadership and spiritual growth, and provided resources that might otherwise have been beyond reach.”

Bishop Walsh’s 2026 ADA letter appears in its entirety on Page 3 of this week’s issue and will be posted at catholicmessenger.net. Those interested in supporting the ADA can visit https://www.davenportdiocese.org/development-stewardship or call 563-888-4252.