A 10th anniversary call to action: Carry on the legacy of Msgr. Marvin Mottet

By Barb Arland-Fye

Editorial

Msgr. Marvin Mottet taught us how to walk using our Two Feet of Social Action — one for meeting immediate needs and the other for working to bring about systemic change to address those needs. On Sept. 16, we commemorate the 10th anniversary of the death of this leading voice for social justice and action in the Diocese of Davenport and far beyond. You can read his obituary on The Catholic Messenger website: https://tinyurl.com/566k49b5.

Many people and organizations in our diocese, inspired by the example of Msgr. Mottet, carry on his legacy, meeting people’s needs while also working to bring about change that serves the common good. You can read their stories in the diocesan Social Action Office’s newsletter (https://tinyurl.com/6826b6kj). On his deathbed, Msgr. Mottet, who preferred to be called Father Mottet, told his close friend and colleague Dan Ebener, now diocesan director of Parish Planning, that he wanted the faithful to “get to work.”

We have our marching orders, which remain relevant and even more urgent during this time in our nation’s history where some are thriving at the expense of so many others. People’s needs go wanting, funding cuts at the state and federal level hinder efforts to effect change that serves the common good, and many of our neighbors are not being treated with human dignity.

Our call to action begins with prayer, Scripture, the Mass, the sacraments and a desire to learn, each element working together to create the foundation for Father Mottet’s work in social action and justice. From this foundation, we can move on to the many issues that call us to respond with the talents, skills, resources and faith with which we have been blessed. Among the issues and the resources to help us discern our responses:

TPS protection for Haitians

Iowa’s bishops have written to Senators Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley in support of legislation to require the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for people from Haiti, according to the Iowa Catholic Conference. TPS offers the right to work, which allows people to support their families. Keep in mind, Haiti remains a country in turmoil. An estimated 350,000 Haitians live in the U.S. and are vulnerable to detention and deportation, National Public Radio reported Aug. 5 (https://tinyurl.com/358b6u4t). “Forcibly sending families to dire conditions is a legacy all leaders should seek to avoid,” Bishop Brendan J. Cahill, chair of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration, said in a June 26 statement. Learn more about the Catholic Church’s commitment to accompany immigrants and their families at the Justice for Immigrants website

(justiceforimmigrants.org).

World Day of Migrants and Refugees

“Even just one of these children” is the theme for this year’s observance of World Day of Migrants and Refugees (WDMR) on Sept. 27. This day concludes National Migration Week, which takes place Sept. 21-27. This year’s theme for WDMR references Matthew 18:5 — “whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.” Pope Leo XIV, in his message for this day, “expresses deep concern over the plight of migrant children, many of whom are forced to flee their homes and are at risk of exploitation,” Justice for Immigrants reports. The Holy Father calls on public and private institutions to “prioritize the protection and dignity of every single child and adolescent. This requires the adoption of effective legal instruments of protection, the promotion of family reunification, and the prevention of the trauma caused by separation.” Read the letter (https://tinyurl.com/cj72vvwx) and share it with others.

Also, visit justiceforimmigrants.org for resource materials.

Economic Justice for All

Join the Catholic Labor Network for a Labor Day webinar on Sept. 9 (two days after Labor Day) from 7:30-9 p.m. ET to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Catholic Bishops’ pastoral letter, “Economic Justice for All,” and its relevance today. Participants will ground themselves in the history and background of the labor document, listen to an assessment of economic justice today, particularly as people of faith, and discuss connections between the 1986 pastoral letter and Pope Leo XIV’s new encyclical, “Magnifica Humanitas.” Visit catholiclabor.org/events for more information.

Worker justice

Without advance notice, Tyson Foods announced to its 2,500 employees the closure of its Joslin, Illinois, plant on Aug. 13. Among the employees are residents of communities in the Diocese of Davenport. The diocese’s Social Action Office has fielded inquiries from Catholics wondering how they can help the employees, who will be paid until Oct. 12, according to a letter that employees received. The payments provide a bandage. A collective response of government, business, social service and union organizations and faith communities is necessary to ensure the wellbeing of these workers and their families. Visit the KWQC website (https://tinyurl.com/cyc5yanv) to learn more about available resources.

Action Alert Digest

The Franciscan Peace Center of the Clinton Franciscans publishes a weekly Action Alert Digest that addresses issues such as nuclear disarmament, immigration reform, abolition of the death penalty, care for creation, abolishing human trafficking, promoting human rights and decreasing income inequality. The digest includes opportunities for individuals to take action online to join in advocacy efforts. To learn more, visit the website (https://tinyurl.com/4uceebkx) and click on “Our Mission” to get to the Franciscan Peace Center and sign up for the Action Alert Digest.

Iowa Catholic Conference

The ICC is the public policy voice of Iowa’s Catholic bishops and offers an e-newsletter, action alerts about proposed state and federal laws and resources about Church teaching. Visit the website at (iowacatholicconference.org).

Other issues for which Father Mottet advocated include safe, decent, affordable housing; food and health care; and respect for life at all stages and backgrounds. We honor his legacy by picking up the pace.

Barb Arland-Fye

Editor Emeritus, The Catholic Messenger

barlandfye@gmail.com