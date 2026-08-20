Priest shares memories of Fr. Treviño on morning show

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

DES MOINES — Father Rudolph Juarez, pastor of St. Anthony Parish in Davenport, recently appeared on Iowa Catholic Radio’s “Catholic Morning Show” to honor the life of the late Father Guillermo Treviño Jr. The diocesan priest, who passed away last year at the age of 39, has been posthumously nominated for the Catholic Extension Society’s 2026-27 Lumen Christi Award — the organization’s highest honor.

On the radio show, recorded Aug. 11, Father Juarez shares stories of Father Treviño’s tireless ministry to young people, the poor and the marginalized across the Diocese of Davenport. “He lived a very good life of service for all people,” the priest said of his late friend and colleague. “He grew up poor, and I think that was a big influence for him in his life because he never forgot where he came from.”

A recording of the radio program is available online at https://tinyurl.com/ye2yp84f.