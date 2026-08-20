Pray together at QC Revival

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Catholics and anyone interested in praying before the Blessed Sacrament, listening to talks and music along the Davenport riverfront are invited to the QC Revival Aug. 29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Events will be in LeClaire Park and at the bandshell.

Organizer Mitchell Narvasa, along with Connor Olbert and Sara Seeley, helped with the last revival in 2024.

“A huge part of this event is inviting people from the streets to come and offer up an intention and pray before our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament,” Narvasa says. “If they’re Catholic, they can go to confession and be invited to come back to Church if they haven’t been to Church in a while. Another is just as an opportunity for Catholics around the area to come and pray in Eucharistic adoration and listen to beautiful music in a more public setting.”

Everyone is invited, he said. “We’re inviting Catholics from all parishes, but we’re also asking those parishioners to invite people in their lives who aren’t Catholic to come and to offer up an intention.”

A short homily at the beginning will be read by Bishop Dennis Walsh. Then throughout the evening there will be Eucharistic adoration, confession, music and reflection music.

Attendees “can walk through downtown Davenport inviting people they encounter to come and offer intentions,” Narvasa said.