Parish to host Eucharistic Rosary Congress

HILLS — St. Joseph Parish in Hills is hosting around-the-clock eucharistic adoration Sept. 2-3 as part of the international Eucharistic Rosary Congress initiative. The parish encourages the faithful to sign up for one or more hours each day to pray the rosary.

A Eucharistic Rosary Congress (ERC) is seven days and nights of continuous eucharistic adoration in which the rosary is prayed aloud at the top of every hour, day and night, without interruption. The Hills parish is part of a multi-parish effort that begins in Canada and concludes in Missouri.

Eucharistic Rosary Congresses, Inc. is a lay-run Catholic nonprofit dedicated to spreading Our Lady’s message at Fatima. The 47-year-old initiative is inspired by the Siege of Jericho, according to the organization’s website. “For seven days, God’s chosen people marched around the walls of that city as he had instructed them, and on the seventh day its walls collapsed. As the faithful pray the Holy Rosary before the Blessed Sacrament for seven days and nights, they believe themselves to be, in the words of Polish Catholics who witnessed their country’s first Rosary Congress in 1979, ‘destroying the gates of hell, fighting the princes and rulers of darkness.’” (www.rosarycongressusa.org).

Individuals and families can sign up for time slots at https://bit.ly/4gW8JBx.