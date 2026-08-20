Number of seminarians increases

By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — The number of men in preparation for the priesthood in the Davenport Diocese has nearly doubled over the last year or so, bolstered by an influx of new candidates entering their first year of formation.

“Last year we had nine seminarians; we have a total of 16 this year,” said Father James Flattery, director of seminarians for the diocese, during a recent meeting of the group in Davenport Aug. 6. “There are six in the Propaedeutic stage, which is the first stage in formation.”

Reflecting on the reasons for the increase, Father Flattery said a recent diocesan-wide vocations workshop held in January at St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City was fruitful. He also gave credit to Father Andrew Rau­enbuehler, diocesan director of vocations, Father Dale Mallory, chaplain of St. Ambrose University, and Father Jake Greiner, his predecessor, for their contributions.

Father Rauenbuehler believes a variety of factors may be driving the jump.

“It’s a very exciting year that the number of men entering seminary formation is increasing by such a large num­ber,” reflected Father Rau­en­bueh­ler. “But what’s even better isn’t the quantity; it’s the quality. These men are prayerful, fun, personable and willing to listen to God’s call. I think the increase is probably due to many factors, probably a little bit different for each man. But it’s really a result of seeds of faith and prayer that many in our diocese have been sowing for a long time and will continue to do.”

“We’re continuing to seek ways to best walk with men and women who are discerning a religious call through discernment groups, events and getting connected to them,” the vocations director added. “But the amount of faith and trust that those in our parish communities have in the Lord to send out laborers into his harvest is being met by the faithfulness of God. These new men join an already great group of seminarians. No one of them is alike. It’s quite the crew! But they have a good sense of fraternity among them and a deep desire to hear and answer God’s call. Other guys would be able to relate with these guys and I think that will encourage other men in our diocese to consider a call to the priesthood too.”

Life of a Seminarian

As part of a recent gathering, the seminarians took photos together at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. Blake Riffel, a Burlington native who is currently in his final stages of studying theology at Mundelein Seminary, in Mundelein, Illinois, was among them. He was working in the engineering field before beginning formation in the Des Moines Diocese and then coming to Davenport.

“For us seminarians, we spend anywhere from six to nine years preparing,” he said. “A lot of that formation boils down to four dimensions — spiritual, human, pastoral and intellectual. Our whole day from the time we wake up to when we fall asleep is about discerning God’s calling.”

Andrew “Andy” Wain­wright, one of the first year seminarians, was working a construction job before applying for the seminary.

“A couple of years ago, I started attending daily Mass and adoration,” he said. “I really fell in love with Christ. I started feeling the need to do more. I feel the greatest service a man can do is to dedicate himself to (bringing others) to Christ.”

Connor Wilson of Divine Mercy Parish in Burlington, another one of the first year seminarians, felt the call to the priesthood at eight or nine years old, but joked that, in high school, “girls got in the way.” Now in his late 20s, he is coming into seminary after traveling across the country as a wind turbine specialist. “I had a nagging feeling (that God was calling me),” he said.

Wearing a belt featuring a cowboy kneeling in prayer by a cross, the former “lead tech” said recently that he is “looking forward to the ministry aspect” of his formation.

Nathan Deyak of St. Mary Parish-Iowa City, served with an organization called Christ in the City in Denver, Colorado, after college before applying for seminary.

“I saw the beauty of a life of service,” said Deyak. “I got in touch with my faith in college.”

Toward the Goal

Father Flattery, who also serves as pastor of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish in Tipton, explained that a seminarian’s first year is “all about spirituality.” Based on guidance from the Vatican, United States Bishops instituted this one year period as a starting point for a process leading to ordination. One of the main goals is for the men to develop a strong prayer life through recitation of Liturgy of the Hours, a Holy Hour each day and guidance from a spiritual director. This is done in an environment where tech use is very limited so that prospects can learn about the faith and “how (to) utilize (technology)” in service of one’s vocation, according to the priest.

While working as a crisis counselor, Alex TeBockhorst of Holy Family Parish in Riverside felt a pull toward the priesthood.

“Through Mass and adoration I was growing in my relationship with the Lord and started wanting to share my faith with my co-workers,” he recalled. TeBockhorst is in a more advanced stage of formation at St. Paul Seminary in Minnesota.

Two seminarians for the diocese began discerning their vocations in dioceses in Vietnam, including Minh Nguyen.

“I took a retreat and God told me to pray and study,” said Nguyen, who began in Xuanloc Diocese in Vietnam and is now at Mundelein.

According to the sixth edition of The Program of Priestly Formation (PPF), there are four stages of formation for the Catholic priesthood: the Propae­deutic Stage, the Discipleship Stage, the Configuration Stage, and the Vocational Synthesis stage. The process involves intense study of philosophy, theology and practical experiences in ministry. Candidates for the Davenport Diocese often begin their discipleship stage at St. Pius X Seminary at Loras College in Dubuque. They can also be sent to other seminaries at other points depending on their formation level, age, education level and available space. Father Greiner, who serves as pastor of the Burlington parish, is optimistic about the future of the current crop of seminarians.

“The increase this year is due to the diocese’s committed efforts to promote vocations through new initiatives, and the visionary efforts done through the Upon This Rock Campaign to make sure that the much needed financial resources will be present to help get men trained when they are called to the priesthood,” he said. “Father Rauenbuehler and the associate vocation directors are doing a great job, and Bishop (Dennis) Walsh’s leadership on vocations has also made a difference. I am very proud of the Office of Vocations’ progress and its future direction. Everyone needs to keep the prayers coming and to encourage men and women to discern God’s call in their lives.”