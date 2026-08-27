New Messenger podcast for you listen to

Keri Walter, a former engineer, switched gears later in life to become a math and science teacher. She now serves at Assumption Catholic High School in Davenport. In the latest Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast, Walter talks about her personal faith journey. Raised in a Catholic family, the loss of her grandfather and other challenges caused her and other family members to spend time away from the practice of faith. After time as an atheist, Walter returned to belief in God, influenced by the knowledge she gained studying science and mathematics. She talks about her developing relationship with God and her ongoing quest to live out the Catholic faith. She also discusses what it’s like being a teacher.

Listen to this and other Catholic Messenger Conversations podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting/ or find “Catholic Messenger Conversations” on your favorite podcasting app.