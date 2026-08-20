Letters to the Editor – August 20, 2026

Deepest yearning

On a recent trip to Colorado, my wife and I hiked the beautiful Lone Pine Trail near Grand Lake. It was a cool morning when we started, and we decided to take about a quart of water each on the hike.

As we progressed up the many switch-backs, the cool of the morning gave way to the heat of the afternoon. As we made our way back down the mountain, we realized our water supply was running low. With about 3 miles left on our hike we both completely ran out of water. Soon our thoughts were on making our way back to the car where ice-cold water was available. My every step was driven by my yearning for water.

In the midst of my thirst, God gently spoke to my heart. He asked me, “What does your heart yearn for? When you finally get water your physical thirst will be satisfied. What about your heart and soul? What do they yearn for?”

As I reflected on this experience, I was ashamed of all my temporal yearnings, which often overshadow my deepest eternal yearning for God. Jesus’ words from John 4:14 suddenly came to mind, “but whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst, but will become in them a spring of water welling up to eternal life.”

Our deepest yearning is to be united with Jesus Christ. Everything else pales in comparison. Let us come to the living water at Mass to have our spiritual thirst quenched. Let our yearning be satisfied in the body and blood of Jesus. Let us give thanks to Father, Son and Holy Spirit who loves us beyond our understanding. Let us rest in him and be satisfied.

Mike Gannon

Milford, Iowa