As the International Day of Peace (Sept. 21), Campaign Nonviolence Action Days (Sept. 21–Oct. 2), and the Season of Creation (Sept. 1-Oct.4) approach, the Franciscan Peace Center of Clinton invites congregations, organizations, and individuals to mark the occasion with this newly published resource guide: a rich collection of ways to pray, reflect, play, create, read, watch, listen, act, explore, and connect around the work of peace and nonviolence.

Whether your community gathers for a single prayer service or commits to action across the full two weeks, this guide offers a starting point for every audience — from young children to seasoned advocates.

Access the guide at https://clintonfranciscans.com/international-day-of-peace-resource-guide

Pray with the Clinton Franciscans

The Sisters of St. Francis and the Franciscan Peace Center in Clinton invite the public to participate in a virtual program to commemorate the International Day of Peace. The program entails dedicating one hour of silent prayer, as a group, to reflect on specific subjects. For more information go to https://clintonfranciscans.com/international-day-of-peace-hourly-prayers