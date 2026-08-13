By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — Disability inclusion ministry is not just about providing accommodations but recognizing the gifts of everyone. That’s what Lynne Chapman has experienced over the past seven years as leader of the Archdiocese of Dubuque’s disability inclusion ministry. Inclusion “strengthens the body of Christ,” she told clergy and lay leaders during an Aug. 5 workshop at St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City.

The Diocese of Dav­enport hosted the workshop, entitled “Belonging: Disability Ministry in the Life of the Church.”

“Today is not simply about developing another program or adding another responsibility to parish life,” Trevor Pullinger, diocesan director of faith formation and catechesis coordinator, told the group. “It is about learning to see more clearly: to recognize the gifts, experiences, needs, and vocations of persons with disabilities and their families, and to consider how our parish communities can respond with greater attentiveness, creativity, and faithfulness.”

Chapman, the primary speaker and facilitator, shared her experiences with the archdiocesan ministry and offered resources while offering a safe space for participants to reflect on their personal experiences and observations.

Participants spoke of the barriers their families have experienced at the parish level, including the challenges of arranging for sacramental prep. “Parents have to jump through hoops,” one participant said. Chapman encouraged participants to get involved in parish councils to increase the probability that accessibility and inclusion issues can be identified and addressed.

Compassion and connection

Three diocesan Catholics led a panel discussion in which they shared their experiences loving or working with individuals with disabilities. Amanda Clark, who adopted four children with disabilities, explained how hurtful it is when people look down on them. Clark considered leaving the Church after a particularly painful encounter with a fellow Mass-goer who didn’t understand why she and her husband would continue adopting children with disabilities. “My husband reminded me that we love the Church too much to abandon (it),” she said.

Attending Mass — especially with their daughter, Sophia, who has profound physical disabilities — is challenging, but small gestures can make a huge difference. One day, while Clark was in the vestibule with Sophia, the young girl began vocalizing loudly. Clark shut the doors between the main worship space and the vestibule to muffle the noise, but an usher opened the doors and told her, “you’re fine.” “I felt included,” Clark said. “We should do our best to make sure (individuals with disabilities) feel like they belong and not like they are a burden… welcome doesn’t always require renovations. Making a girl feel like she belongs can be as easy as opening a door.”

Lisa Willows, the new diocesan marriage and family life coordinator, spoke about her adult son, Jacob, who was diagnosed with late-onset autism as a toddler. Jacob Willows, now 27, has trouble sitting still during Mass. “We would explain and apologize when necessary, but it was still hard watching people complain or move because he was disrupting their prayer. What they didn’t see was how hard he was working and how hard we were working.” Despite the occasional “uncomfortable looks and glances,” she feels supported at her parish, Our Lady of Victory in Davenport, which has several programs for individuals with disabilities, including a monthly Bible study and a renewal day.

“We have a village who walks alongside us… they let us know that we aren’t alone and that Jacob belongs.” Inclusion doesn’t have to be complicated, Willows emphasized. “Some of the most meaningful moments are small, like staying calm when (a person with disabilities) is acting out, and offering a smile or friendly nod. These simple acts communicate what every family longs to hear without words: we’re happy you’re here, and you belong.”

Panelist Karen Kilburg, a member of Our Lady of Victory, helps organize some of the parish’s ministries for people with disabilities. “I believe everyone should have a chance to have a religious experience, no matter what their disabilities.”

Working with these individuals, she said, has given her a safe space to be herself. She believes young people, especially, should get to know people with disabilities. “I want young people to know how important it is to give value to every human being, no matter what their differences are.”

The panel discussion sparked further dialogue, with workshop participants sharing similar experiences and explaining what has or hasn’t worked for them. Deacon Jeff Schuetzle, who serves at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace in Clinton and works with individuals with disabilities at The Arch in Clinton, believes communication can alleviate many issues, even if it can’t fully solve them. “It’s about building relationships with people, no matter who they are,” he told the group. “Get to know their stories. All of our stories are a part of God’s story.”

Parish-level ministry

Over the past several years, the Archdiocese of Dubuque has been working to increase advocacy, inclusion and engagement among individuals with disabilities and their families on the parish level. Parish-level representatives, through Chapman, have access to resources and networking opportunities. “These ministries are starting to bear fruit, as I trust they will for your diocese as well,” she said.

The Diocese of Davenport is encouraging parishes to identify a disability advocate or contact person who can help support ongoing communication, resource sharing, and future diocesan collaboration. Anyone interested in supporting disability inclusion efforts at their parish is encouraged to contact Willows at willows@davenportdiocese.org or 563-888-4242. Additional resources are available at www.davenportdiocese.org/ff-sn.

Hope for the future

Willows said she was inspired by the enthusiasm and passion of those who attended the workshop. “It was encouraging to see so many people eager to bring disability ministry to their own parishes and committed to creating communities where every person is welcomed, valued, and able to fully participate in the life of the Church.” The workshop “sparked meaningful conversations about how our parishes can become more welcoming and accessible to everyone.”