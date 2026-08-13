Impact Report to be released soon

The Catholic Messenger
DAVENPORT — The Diocese of Davenport will release its first Diocesan Impact Report Aug. 17. The report will be available digitally and limited print copies will be sent to parishes.

Praet

The report highlights the “many ways our Catholic community continues to live out its mission through faith, service, outreach, education, ministries and charitable efforts throughout the diocese,” says Jennifer Praet, director of stewardship for the diocese.

The report will be available online through the diocesan website as a digital magazine and downloadable PDF for parishioners and the broader community, she noted. The link will be available at a future date.

“As Bishop Dennis Walsh reminds us, the report is more than statistics or programs. It is a testimony to God’s work through his people. Every parish, ministry, school, volunteer, and supporter contributes to this shared mission of proclaiming Christ,” she noted.

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“We look forward to sharing this reflection of the faith, generosity, and dedication that continue to strengthen our diocesan family,” Praet said.

More coverage of the report will be available in an upcoming issue of The Catholic Messenger and at www.catholicmessenger.net/

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