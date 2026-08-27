Happenings in the Davenport diocese – August 27, 2026 Tony ForliniFather Dale Mallory distributes Communion during an outdoor Mass on the grounds of St. Ambrose University in Davenport on Aug. 23. Bishop Dennis Walsh presided at the Mass, which also included a blessing of the new school year. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Connecting the Catholic community Impact Report to be released soon Chrism Mass March 30 ‘Every Mass is a homecoming,’ Bishop Hennen says during Davenport visit Posted on Aug 27, 2026Aug 25, 2026