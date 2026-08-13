From the archives – 100 years ago – Aug. 5, 1926

DAVENPORT — Following months of declining health, from Bishop James Davis’ bedside on Wednesday evening came reports of patient endurance without much if any suffering. He is able to talk with his attendants who constantly attend him and accede to all his wishes under the direction of Dr. D.J. McCarthy, who has been his personal physician for many years. There has been no radical change in his physical condition. All his people are still praying for his intentions. (Editor’s note: Bishop Davis passed away at age 74, about four months after this update was published.)

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