Elementary school playground finds a new home

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

The playground equipment from the former Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf found a new home at St. James Catholic School in Washington.

The goal for the playground equipment was to go to good use. “A good home as opposed to the landfill or scrap metal,” said Steve Schneider, who does facilities and campus planning for St. Joan of Arc Parish in Bettendorf.

That new home ended up fulfilling a dream of the late Jodi Reed, who served as secretary of St. James Catholic School in Washington.

Deacon Ryan Burchett, parish administrator at St. Joan of Arc Parish, said a new playground for the Washington students was a dream of Jodi Reed’s. “She hoped to raise the money necessary to make that dream a reality for the children she loved serving,” Deacon Burchett said. Before she could, she was diagnosed with uterine cancer and passed away last year.

“Her husband, Kevin, never forgot that dream,” Deacon Burchett said. “Kevin began looking for a way to make it happen and was eventually connected with us at Lourdes.”

Schneider had reached out to Tiara Hatfield, director of human resources at the Diocese of Davenport, about the playground equipment. The information was passed along by Lynne Devaney, superintendent of Catholic schools.

“It wasn’t long after that when Collin Stark, principal at St. James, called me and asked questions, details and for pictures of the playground equipment,” Schneider said.

Stark presented the information to the school board and Kevin Reed, who was in the midst of spearheading an effort for playground equipment for them. “Kevin and I got connected and after a meeting at school to assess the equipment, he would know exactly how many trucks and trailers and tools he needed. We set the date,” Schneider added.

On Aug. 18, a group of volunteers from St. James Parish and School arrived, Deacon Burchett said. Members of the Bettendorf Knights of Columbus joined as well. They spent the day digging out the equipment, loading it for transport and bringing it back to Washington.

“Truly this was a Herculean task, as we needed everyone. I will say if we didn’t have lunch, they wouldn’t have stopped. Everyone worked so well together. We started at 7 a.m. and finished about 5 p.m. I can’t tell you how happy we all are that it’s going to great place and great home,” Schneider said.

Soon, children like 9-year-old Wil, Jodi and Kevin’s youngest son, and first grader Levi Moeller “will be climbing and playing on the same equipment that brought joy to generations of children at Lourdes,” Deacon Burchett said.

“For those who loved Lourdes Catholic School and have memories of children playing on that playground, there is something especially meaningful about knowing that it will continue to serve another Catholic school,” the deacon added. “What was loved and cared for here will now bring joy to a new generation of children and help fulfill the dream of a woman who devoted herself to Catholic education.”

“We have some incredible people here at St. James,” said Father Dane Dickinson, pastor of St. James Parish. “Our principal, Collin Stark learned that the equipment was available during an administrator meeting with Lynne Devaney. He got in touch with Kevin Reed, who jumped on the opportunity.”

“As you know, this project was a dream of Kevin’s late wife, Jodi. It has been incredible to see this community rally,” the priest added.

“Even with short notice, the removal of the equipment was able to be accomplished,” Father Dickinson continued. “I am so grateful to Kevin and the team he was able to put together on such short notice to remove the equipment and transport it down here. I know that I speak for everyone at St. James when I offer gratitude to the St. Joan of Arc community for their generosity. This has been such a great example of the mystical body of Christ coming together around a cause. As we prepare for the install, it is so clear that Jodi’s prayers are being answered.”

“Sometimes God finds beautiful ways to connect people and places,” Deacon Burchett said. “We hope the children of St. James enjoy that playground for many years to come. And we hope the Lourdes community can take a little pride in knowing that a piece of our story is helping Jodi’s dream live on.”