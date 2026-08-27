Celebrating Mary and 25 years at the cathedral

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — The Vietnamese Catholic community gathered in the courtyard of Sacred Heart Cathedral to not only celebrate the Feast of the Assumption, but also 25 years at the cathedral. Following a blessing by Bishop Dennis Walsh there was a prayer to Mary, dance and incense brought by elders of the community.

Those gathered then processed along the sidewalk to enter the front doors of the cathedral for Mass Aug. 14. Women of the parish carried a statue of Our Lady of La Vang (Mary) on a carrier full of colorful roses and lilies among other flowers.

Bishop Walsh presided at Mass. Father Jason Crossen, pastor of the cathedral; Father Simon Thoi Hoang, SVD; and several priests of Divine Word Seminary in Epworth, Iowa, concelebrated. Deacons Dan Huber and John Jacobsen assisted.

Bishop Walsh began his homily “with a story from history. One that many of you know well.” He said after the fall of Saigon, thousands of Vietnamese fled their homeland in “small, fragile boats. They carried almost nothing with them. No guarantee of safety, no clear destination, no certainty of tomorrow. But they carried something stronger than fear — faith.”

Many Vietnamese attribute their survival to Our Lady of La Vang (Mary). “It was a reminder that Mary does not abandon her children. Especially those who walk through storms.”

“That same faith — quiet, resilient, Marian at its core — is the faith you brought with you to this cathedral 25 years ago. And I want to say this clearly,” Bishop Walsh said, “Your presence has been a blessing to this local Church. You have enriched our worship, our community life and our witness to the Gospel. You have shown us what it looks like to carry your culture, not as baggage, but as a gift.”

Reflecting on the Assumption of Mary, he said the readings “give us a powerful theme: God lifts up the lowly.”

“The Assumption is not just about Mary being taken into heaven,” Bishop Walsh said. “It’s about God’s promise that faithfulness is never wasted, that humility is never ignored, that suffering is never the end of the story and that those who cling to God, like Mary, will be lifted up.”

The bishop said, “My friends, this feast speaks directly to your story. Like Mary, you came from humble beginnings. Many of your families arrived in this country with little more than hope. You worked hard. You prayed hard. … You have shown us what it looks like to trust God in difficulty.”

So how do we live the message of the Assumption in our daily lives, the bishop asked?

Stay close to Mary. “She is not just a figure from long ago. She is a mother who walks with us now.” He encouraged the community to pray the rosary, teach her song and to keep Mary close in their homes.

Let your culture continue to enrich the Church. “Your language, your music, your traditions, your food, your Marian devotion. They are not just extras. They are expressions of the Gospel.”

Trust that God is lifting you up. “Some of you carry burdens. Some of you feel unseen or unheard. Today’s feast says God sees you. God honors your faithfulness. God will lift you up.”

“So today with gratitude we say thank you for your witness. May Our Lady of La Vang continue to protect you. May Mary, assumed into heaven, continue to lift you up. And may God bless you for the next 25 years and beyond.” Father Hoang then translated the bishop’s homily — but briefer with bishop’s permission.

A reception with homemade food and entertainment followed.

Trein Martin Ngo, president of the Vietnamese Catholic community, thanked the Diocese of Davenport and the agencies that settled the Vietnamese in the area. He thanked the cathedral community “for your presence, love and support for us.”

Thao Dang remembers the integration of the community into Sacred Heart 25 years ago.

Although just in middle school at the time, her father was very involved in the Vietnamese Catholic community. Mass was held at 2 p.m. each Sunday at Christ the King Chapel on the St. Ambrose University campus. But special festivities were held off campus.

In 2000, Bishop William Franklin asked the community to integrate into a parish community. “We wanted a home,” Dang said. Most members with okay with the proposal.

“We felt blessed to have a place to worship God, but we did not have a feeling of belonging,” she said.

Parishes in Davenport began talks as to who would welcome the community into their parish. Sacred Heart Cathedral opened their arms. “We were thrilled,” she said. “We had a home.”

“The adults were very excited. But it was a big move for us.” Aug. 19, 2001, was set for the integration. That gave time for the Vietnamese community to prepare for the transition and a celebration, Dang said.

A procession from St. Ambrose University to the cathedral — about 16 blocks away — began the celebration. After Mass in the cathedral, a reception followed outside on church grounds under tents.

Watching her dad over the years be involved in the community and its Legion of Mary group inspired Dang to stay involved. Her father has now passed.

Today she keeps busy. Even though she is a busy mother of four and a wife, she takes her kids with her to the cathedral if needed. “I want to be involved. I want them to be involved.”

“We have built a beautiful parish community together,” she said.