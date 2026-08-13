Campaign focuses on retiring school mortgage

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

BETTENDORF — With the second school year at the new St. Joan of Arc Catholic School set to begin later this month, supporters gathered Aug. 7 to continue to raise funds to pay down the mortgage.

A sold-out crowd filled the school gymnasium. After social time and a meal together, Father Rich Adam approached the stage to deliver a message. “Our primary reason we are here is for our foundation,” said the pastor of St. Joan of Arc Parish. He credited Kathy Langley, director of development for the St. Joan of Arc Foundation, for all her work and putting together the event.

Father Adam said organizers considered decorating the gym with streamers and lights for the event, but ultimately chose to let the new facility shine as-is. “We don’t need all that. This is who we are.”

Katie Selden, principal of St. Joan of Arc School, said the first year was “incredible and amazing.” There were blessings each day, and students continued to grow in Christ.

She said that faith is woven naturally into every aspect of the school. “Education and faith go together. They are hand in hand.”

She noted the school could not do what it does without the financial support of the parish, the wider community and those in attendance. “Thank you.”

Organizers showed a video of highlights from the first school year. It included students at Mass in the gym, praying in the chapel, playing on the playground, in music, art and regular classrooms, study areas, at lunch and more. It also showed them hamming it up for the camera. The song “Born for This” from the St. Joan of Arc musical played in the background.

Father Adam said, “We are so blessed.” He noted that Bishop Dennis Walsh has been a positive influence and supporter as the St. Joan of Arc Foundation continues its challenge to pay off the school debt as soon as possible.

Bishop Walsh said when he arrived in the diocese he was given a binder of “what you need to be aware of. This was one of them.” He thanked everyone who has contributed to the school and those in attendance that night for their support.

He said changing hearts and minds is what is most important. “But you are important and you are forming the next generation. You have truly accomplished a beautiful thing here (the school) through your dreams and visions.”

Father Adam noted the total cost for the land, building of the school and other costs was $36.7 million. The building alone was $29.4 million, which actually came in under budget. Through various efforts, an extra $4 million in principal has been paid, which saves $10.7 million in interest.

Referencing a quote attributed to St. Joan of Arc, the priest said, “’I was born to do this,’ we can do this.”

He thanked Father Jason Crossen, pastor of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport and vicar general of the diocese, who started the original talks when he was pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bettendorf.

Father Adam called Mike Johnson and Daryl Schloz to the front. There, Bishop Walsh presented each with an apostolic blessing from Pope Leo XIV for all the work they have done to bring the school to fruition.

Then Father Adam focused on the purpose of the night. “Tonight we are two parishes that became one. The school was just a dream not long ago. It took time, but I am proud to be the pastor of this parish” and for all that you have done.” Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and St. John Vianney Parish, both in Bettendorf, merged to form St. Joan of Arc Parish on July 1.

Chocking up, he said St. Joan of Arc said yes to her faith. “We are not in France, and our challenge is different. We believe in our parish and school. Tonight we celebrate what God has done and look forward to being his disciples of tomorrow. Welcome home to St. Joan of Arc.”

Decker Ploehn kept the crowd engaged as auction items went on the block from sports packages to getaways to three separate dinners with Father Adam, Bishop Walsh and Father Crossen.

As that phase concluded, Father Adam and Nick Palczynski held a cardboard cutout with a thermometer. Ploehn said the goal was to raise $450,000 in 10 minutes. The crowd gasped. A seed donation of $100,000 started off the donations. Patrons could either text the director of development or hold up a bid number for the price stated at the time. Donations or pledges started at $100,000 then moved on down in varying increments to $100. The numbers on site blew past the goal.

Father Adam began an introduction for the evening entertainment: dueling pianos. His intro was interrupted twice as more donations for the blitz continued to come in.

Riding on a high from the success, the evening’s entertainment kept the crowd in their seats. Father Adam and Colin Evers, director of liturgy and music at St. Joan of Arc, began their dueling piano selections. Later, Evers and Deacon Ryan Burchett, parish administrator, played the dueling piano along with parishioner Tim Stopulos on guitar.

Fundraising is not over, Langley said. There is still more than $12 million needed beyond current pledges and payments to pay off the school mortgage.

After the event, Father Adam said, “What a joyful evening of faith, family and friendship as the people of St. John Vianney and Our Lady of Lourdes came together for the first time as St. Joan of Arc Parish. We celebrated not only the first year of our beautiful new, state-of-the-art Catholic school, but also looked with hope and excitement toward the future, guided by Jesus’ prayer in John’s Gospel: ‘that they may be one’ (John 17:21). The joy, collaboration and generous support of so many — including the presence of Bishop Walsh and everyone who helped make the evening possible — made it truly one of the most memorable evenings in the history of our parish.”

For more information about St. Joan of Arc, visit the St. Joan of Arc Foundation at www.sjafdn.org or call 563-343-2641. To make a donation, go directly to www.sjafdn.org/donate