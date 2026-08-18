Page updated Aug 18, 2026

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Calendar Events

Aug. 20

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults Faith on Tap will feature Bishop Dennis Walsh at 6:30 p.m. in the Upper Room at Jersey Griille. Bishop will unpack Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical “Magnifica Humanities.”

Aug. 22

Davenport — Assumption High School’s Century Club will host its annual Steak Fry at Pat and Jack Bush Stadium behind the school. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and is free for all Century Club donors and AHS coaches. Annual donation levels are $200 per family for Gold Donors or $100 per family for Silver Donors. Funds help with athletic facility improvements, new equipment and enchancements to benefit every team sports. to sign up visit https://tinyurl.com/2hwzkdvn

Aug. 22-23

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a two-day retreat and concert experience with Catholic speaker and musician Sarah Hart. A morning retreat will take place Aug. 22 from 10 a.m.-noon with a light lunch to follow. Cost is $25 per person. The concert will take place Aug. 23 at 2 p.m.; a free will donation will be accepted at the door. Go to www.stmparishfamily.com/

sarah-hart-retreat-weekend for more information or to register for the retreat.

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Davenport — The St. Anthony Parish book study group will begin reading “I Rigorberto Menchu” by Rigorberto Menchu today. The group meets Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. in the parish center

Aug. 25

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting a retreat with Father Bob Miller and Dr. Mark Nimo from 8:30-4 p.m. The retreat will focus on aging gracefully. Light lunch will be provided. Cost to attend is $12; call Rita Wacker at 563-299-9002 to register.

Aug. 29

Davenport — St. Thomas Aquinas Guild of the Quad Cities is hosting a talk, “Do Healing Miracles Happen? A Case of Medical and Spiritual Restoration,” at 10 a.m. in St. Paul the Apostle Parish’s Denning Hall. The speaker is Dr. Michael Porubcin, a hematologist and oncologist with MercyOne Genesis. Membership is not required to attend this free event. Light refreshments will be served.



Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish is hosting a fall festival from 4:30-8 p.m. behind and inside John F. Kennedy Catholic School. Festivities include food trucks, games, bounce houses, music and more.

Aug. 30

Solon — St. Mary Parish is hosting an exclusive screening/ retreat with the film “Triumph of the Heart” at 1 p.m. at the Solon Center for the Arts. This film shares the inspiring, true story of St. Maximilian Kolbe, the Polish priest who gave his life at Auschwitz in a profound act of faith, love and sacrifice. Individuals, groups and families are inspired to come together to be inspired and grow together (recommended for ages 13 and up). Cost is $10 for adults and free to all students who bring a school or college ID. All proceeds benefit Faith Formation ‘s Wednesday night meal program. Go to https://tinyurl.com/KolbeSolon to purchase tickets.

Sept. 2

Wheatland — Celebrate Mass on the Prairie at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat.

Sept. 4

Wheatland — Gain a renewed appreciation for the richness and enduring wisdom of the Old Testament during a retreat from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie. The speaker is Trevor Pullinger, director of faith formation and catechesis coordinator for the Diocese of Davenport. The cost is $50. Register online at www.theprairieretreat.org, call 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@chmiowa.org.

Sept. 15

Bettendorf — The Woman’s Choice Center’s Life & Family Gala takes place at the Waterfront Convention Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., cash bar from 5:30-6:30 p.m., dinner and program from 6-8 p.m. Keynote speaker is Lynae McFarland, educator, author and life saver. RSVP by Sept. 3 by emailing cschilling@womenschoicecenter.org or khalter@womenschoicecenter.org.

Sept. 26-27

Des Moines, Iowa — The Christ our Life Catholic Conference will take place at Casey’s Arena. The conference, which is held every other year, will feature speakers and Catholic exhibitors leading the faithful in faith sharing, faith building and praise. Tickets are $30 for adults and free for students up to age 23. Go to www.christourlifeiowa.com to purchase tickets.

Oct. 4

Wellman — St. Joseph Church is hosting its annual fried chicken and pork loin buffet-style dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Buffet includes mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, noodles, green beans, cranberry salad, rolls, desserts and drinks. Indoor seating with walk-out basement or chair lift in vestibule. Drive-thru dinners available. Live auction begins at 1 p.m.

Oct. 10

Coralville — A Season of Creation-themed retreat, “Re-Bonding: Restoring Relationship in the Web of Life,” will take place at St. Thomas More Parish from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Activities include a reflection and prayer walk, a simple vegan lunch and speakers. Presenters include author Connie Mutel, parishioners Tom Novak and Mike Hagerty, and Virginia Hayes, arborist and engineering stormwater technician for the City of Coralville. Contact Cecilia Roudabush with questions at roudabush.cecilia@gmail.com.

OCT. 15

Ames, Iowa — The Iowa Religious Freedom Day Sym­posium, themed “The U.S. Constitution: Where Separation and Unity Meet,” will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Iowa State University inside the Scheman Building. The Iowa Catholic Conference is among the event’s co-sponsors. Register at iowareligiousfreedomday.org.

Nov. 7

Newton — Calling all Newton Knights of Columbus — Patriotic Gala is from 6-9 p.m. in McCann Center at Sacred Heart Church. Enjoy an evening of patriotism, fellowship and community.

Nov. 12

Davenport — “Made for More” with author/speaker Christopher West and musician Mike Mangione will take place from 7-9:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Parish. For more information about the event, or to purchase your tickets today, go to https://aftontickets.com/M4MDavenport.

Other

New Catholic Messenger Conversations Podcast

Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 83 – Sister and Psychiatrist

Sister Lynn Mousel, CHM is a member of the leadership team for the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, a women’s religious order based in Davenport. She is also a child psychiatrist. Sister Lynn discusses the history and mission of her order, how she discovered her vocation to religious life and what it has been like to integrate her Catholic faith into her career as a medical doctor. She also reflects on how parents can help foster good mental health for their children.

Listen on your favorite podcasting app or at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting.

ONGOING

The St. Andrew of Crete Byzantine Catholic Outreach of Iowa celebrates a Divine Liturgy every third Sunday of the month at St. Patrick Church in Iowa City (Sacred Heart Chapel). Contact Father Bruce Riebe with questions at 440-227-5037.

A LIFE Runners Chapter is being started in the Quad Cities. Life Runners use prayer and teamwork to defend life from conception until natural death. Running optional… Faith required. If you are interested in becoming a charter member, go to https://band.us/n/ababAcndt3P8Q or call/text Al and Beth Budelier at 815-499-8010.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The St. Anthony Parish book study group recently began studying “Separation of Church and Hate” by John Fuglesang. The group meets Mondays at 6 p.m. in the parish center.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Online prayer groups at Our Lady of the Prairie meet weekly. Pray the Lectio Divina Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. The centering prayer group meets Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 for more information.

Online book studies at Our Lady of the Prairie begin soon and meet monthly. For a list of books and meeting times, go to www.theprairieretreat.org.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa focuses on the intersection of ecology, spirituality and holistic health in an effort to help people of all faiths and cultures improve their relationship with God, nature and others. Go to www.Prairiewoods.org for a list of upcoming retreats, or call 319-395-6700.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”

New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, offers private discernment retreats. For more information contact Matt at MLM319656@gmail.com.

The Diocese of Davenport does not use GoFundMe to collect donations for any purpose. To make sure donated funds support parishes, schools, Upon This Rock, the Annual Diocesan Appeal, or other diocesan ministries, please give through the official and secure online platforms found on the diocesan website at www.davenportdiocese.org. This will ensure that every gift reaches its intended purpose. For any questions regarding donations pages or inquiries regarding giving to diocesan institutions, contact the Office of Stewardship at 563-888-4252 or Finance Department at 563-888-4365, or reach out directly to the parish, school, or ministry.