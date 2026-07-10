YOUTH MINISTER/ DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS ST. JAMES, WASHINGTON

St. James Church in Washington seeks a full-time Youth Minister/Director of communications.

PRIMARY FOCUS IS THREE-FOLD: 1) Youth ministry in grades 6 – 12; 2) Coordination of students preparing for the sacrament of confirmation; 3) Communications: print and social media for St. James Parish. Work in a collaborative environment and with the faith formation team, volunteers and parish staff to integrate principles of youth ministry faith formation, and parish communication.

QUALIFICATIONS: The ideal candidate possesses a heart for evangelization, a deep love for Christ and the Catholic faith, possesses great organizational skills, and works well within a ministry team setting.

Bachelor’s degree in youth ministry or theology, or ministry experience preferred.

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To apply: Email cover letter with resume to Fr. Dane Dickinson, ddickinson@sjknights.org

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