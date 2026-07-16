Two converts collaborate on children’s book honoring Archbishop Sheen

For The Catholic Messenger

As Catholics prepare for the beatification of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Sept. 24 in St. Louis, two Catholic converts from neighboring dioceses have joined their talents to help introduce children to one of the Church’s greatest evangelists.

Author Kimberly Souba, a native of the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois, who now resides in the Diocese of Fargo, North Dakota, partnered with illustrator Laila Warner of Davenport, a member of St. Mary Parish in Rock Island, Illinois, to create “The Life of Blessed Fulton J. Sheen,” a children’s story, activity and prayer coloring book for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Although Archbishop Sheen will not officially receive the title “Blessed” until his beatification, the book was intentionally released in anticipation of this historic celebration in the life of the Church. The book has been approved by the Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen Foundation and is currently in the process of receiving an imprimatur from the Diocese of Fargo.

For both women, the project is rooted in their own journeys of faith. Souba entered the Catholic Church in 1997, while Warner was received into the Church in 2025.

“As an illustrator and a Catholic convert, I love working with Kimberly because our dearest goals for creating children’s books are so very similar,” Warner said. “We hope to impart joy, virtue, an enthusiastic love for the Lord and an altruistic impact on our communities.”

“For both of us, this project has been much more than creating another children’s book,” Souba said. “It’s an opportunity to introduce children to a man whose life was completely centered on Jesus Christ. Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen had an extraordinary gift for making the Catholic faith understandable and exciting, and I wanted to continue that mission for today’s children.”

Unlike many coloring books that focus primarily on illustrations, “The Life of Blessed Fulton J. Sheen” invites children to engage with Archbishop Sheen’s life through storytelling, prayer experiences, vocabulary activities, discussion questions and opportunities for reflection.

“I intentionally describe it as a story, activity and prayer coloring book because coloring is only one part of the experience,” Souba said. “Children learn in different ways. Some connect through reading, others through art, others through activities or prayer. I wanted this book to engage them in all of those ways so that Archbishop Sheen’s witness becomes something they remember long after they close the book.”

Warner said illustrating the book became an unexpected opportunity to deepen her own understanding of Archbishop Sheen.

“I have had the opportunity to learn so much more about this beautifully holy man than I ever had before,” she said. “Experiencing his story through the wondering eyes of children made the journey especially meaningful.”

Souba hopes the book will become a resource for Catholic schools, parish religious education programs, homeschooling families and parents seeking to nurture their children’s faith.

“My greatest hope is that children won’t simply learn facts about Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen,” she said. “I hope they’ll fall in love with Jesus the way he did. If this book helps even one child realize they are called to holiness and inspires them to pray more deeply or learn more about their Catholic faith, then it has accomplished exactly what I hoped it would.”

The project marks the second collaboration between Souba and Warner. The pair previously worked together on “Miriam’s Heavenly Tea Party,” with proceeds benefiting the Mercer County (Illinois) Family Crisis Center, and they already have several additional Catholic children’s books in development.

Warner said collaborating on “The Life of Blessed Fulton J. Sheen” has also strengthened her own faith following her reception into the Catholic Church.

“This story is so worth telling,” she said. “Archbishop Sheen’s dedication to learning, his deep love for prayer, his tireless service to those in need and the impact of his faith make him better than any storybook hero.”

Souba, a former Catholic educator, director of religious education and certified catechist, has written several Catholic children’s books that help young readers encounter Christ through engaging stories rooted in the faith. She is also the host of the Butterfly Girl podcast, where she shares conversations about faith, healing, hope and resilience, and she writes a blog featuring reflections on Catholic life and discovering God’s presence in everyday moments.

For Souba, releasing a children’s book about Archbishop Sheen carries special significance because of her roots in central Illinois.

“Growing up in the Diocese of Peoria, Archbishop Sheen was always part of the story of our local Church,” she said. “After becoming Catholic in 1997, I came to appreciate not only his brilliance as a communicator but also his profound love for Christ and the Eucharist. To now share his story with children as the Church prepares for his beatification is an incredible privilege.”

Souba donates 100% of the proceeds from her books to organizations that help children who have experienced abuse or trauma.

“The Life of Blessed Fulton J. Sheen” is available for purchase on Amazon.