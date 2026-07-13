Totus Tuus schedule 2026

Totus Tuus is a weeklong Catholic youth program dedicated to sharing the Gospel and promoting the Catholic faith through evangelization, catechesis, Christian witness and eucharistic worship. Participants explore vocations in a broad sense. This includes priesthood, consecrated life, lay ministry, marriage and the diaconate.
Totus Tuus will take place at the following parishes this summer:
July 18-24: St. Joseph-Ottumwa.
July 25-31: Holy Family-Riverside
To sign up or volunteer, contact the parish.

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