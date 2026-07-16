By Hal Green

Pondering Prayer

Evil is afoot these days. We see it first as an attack on the truth and our trust in the truth. Note that the evil one is the father of lies. Jesus warned us: “He was a murderer from the beginning and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks according to his own nature, for he is a liar and the father of lies” (John 8:44). Christ alone is “the way, the truth and the life” (John 14:6).

Paul instructs us in how to face, withstand, and eventually prevail over evil, unafraid:

“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his power … Therefore, take up the whole armor of God, so that you may be able to withstand on that evil day, and having done everything, to stand firm. Stand therefore, and fasten the belt of truth around your waist, and put on the breastplate of righteousness. As shoes for your feet put on whatever will make you ready to proclaim the gospel of peace. With all of these, take the shield of faith, with which you will be able to quench all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God. Pray in the Spirit at all times in every prayer and supplication” (Ephesians 6:10,13-18a).

To flesh out Paul’s vital instruction:

“Fasten the belt of truth around your waist.” Hold tight the truth of God’s love and power around your most vulnerable area.

Put on the breastplate of righteousness.” Remain right with God through faith and good living.

“As shoes . . . put on whatever will make you ready to proclaim the gospel of peace.” First receive the peace of Christ, then offer it to all. Let your first step toward others be one of peace.

“Take the shield of faith, with which you will be able to quench all the flaming arrows of the evil one.” Let your faith be as unconditional as God’s love is unchanging. Trust God in spite of as well as because of circumstances.

“Take the helmet of salvation.” Believe with your heart, mind and soul that you are saved in Christ. This belief will protect your mind, and will become self-authenticating.

“And the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.” Defend yourself by means of God’s word, the Scriptures, as Jesus did against Satan (Matthew 4:1-11). That requires Scripture study, best accomplished in a small group.

“Pray in the Spirit at all times in every prayer and supplication.” Through prayer, stay connected to the spirit; and let the spirit guide you always. Cleave to the spirit, and no harm will come your way (Psalm 91:14-16), accept whatever God permits for the sake of your maturing and eternal well-being. Truly, what God does not protect you from, God will strengthen you through.

(Hal Green, Ph.D., is author of Pray This Way to Connect with God. You can contact him at drhalgreen@gmail.com.)