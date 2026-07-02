Several high school grads share their future plans

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

Healthcare, construction management and data analysis are some of the majors that new graduates of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Davenport plan to study. Graduates also plan to continue attending church and grow in their faith.

Some of the students recognized by their diocesan Catholic high schools shared their goals with The Catholic Messenger.

Notre Dame, Burlington

Thirty-six students graduated May 24 in the school gym.

Lilly Blindt of Gladstone, Illinois, was salutatorian. She is the daughter of Natalie and Tyler Blindt. The family are members of Harmony Bible Church in Burlington. This fall she plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study psychology in hopes of becoming a forensic psychologist. “I love being a part of the children’s ministry at my church,” said Blindt. “It is a great way to stay connected with the kids and to teach them about Jesus. In the children’s ministry, there are many opportunities to serve. No matter the job, there is always something to do. In the future I would love to help with a youth group and be a Sunday school leader. Kids question everything and I think it is important to steer them in the right direction at a young age. Serving the young kids gives me hope for the future of our church.”

Logan Hamma was a co-valedictorian. He is the son of April and Cory Hamma of Dallas City, Illinois, who are members of Holy Archangels Parish in Nauvoo, Illinois.

He plans to attend Iowa State University to study mechanical engineering. “I plan to continue serving the church community in many of the same ways I did in high school, such as remaining a Eucharistic minister, an usher, and serving through the Knights of Columbus and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.”

Mary Joyce was co-valedictorian and National Honor Society president. She is the daughter of Amy Groeltz and Martin Joyce of Burlington. She is a member of Divine Mercy Parish in Burlington-West Burlington. She plans to major in biology and become a doctor. “I plan to continue to lector and serve as a Eucharistic minister. I also plan to join a choir for my church at the University of Chicago. I will continue to attend Mass and I hope to find service projects that I can participate in.”

Prince of Peace Catholic School, Clinton

Seven students graduated May 24 at Prince of Peace Parish.

Kyla Bellich was valedictorian and National Honor Society president. She is the daughter of Jake and Shauna Bellich of Thomson, Illinois. The family are members of St. John the Baptist Church in Savanna, Illinois.

This fall she plans to study psychology and play volleyball at Valparaiso University in Indiana. “I plan to live according to what Jesus and the Bible says about being kind and loving your neighbor and serving others.”

Assumption High School, Davenport

During a May 24 ceremony in the high school’s large gymnasium, 106 students graduated.

Benjamin Armstrong was president of the National Honor Society. He is the son of K.C. and Ralph Armstrong of Davenport and attends Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.

“I will be studying biochemistry at the University of Notre Dame. I plan to one day go to medical school and become a physician,” he said. “I plan to serve the Catholic Church in the future by providing medical care to those who need it the most. Specifically, I plan to travel to areas without organized healthcare facilities and provide medical support. While providing medicine to these areas, I also plan to share my faith and the message of the Church.”

John Murphy was president of the student council. He is the son of Bridget and Kevin Murphy of Davenport, who are members of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Davenport.

He plans to attend Ave Maria University in Florida and enter the healthcare field. “In the future, I want to serve the church by being someone people can rely on and feel comfortable around. I’d like to stay involved through volunteering, helping with youth groups, and serving at events or mission trips when I can. I also think serving the church means how you treat people every day, not just what you do on Sundays. I want to encourage others, help people who are struggling, and live in a way that reflects my faith. Even if I’m busy with school, work, or sports, I still want faith and service to stay a central part of my life.”

Holy Trinity High School, Fort Madison

Sixteen seniors graduated May 24 at the high school.

Brock Scheetz was valedictorian and National Honor Society president. He is the son of Jason and Melanie Scheetz of Fort Madison and are members of Holy Family Parish in Fort Madison.

He plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa for construction management while getting a certificate in land surveying at Hawkeye Community College. “I plan to serve my church by continuing to volunteer at the church tent for the Sweet Corn Festival and helping with the church sales at the schools. Since the beginning of my high school career, I have donated numerous hours to both events. Last year, I worked 20 hours over the four-day festival. My work for the sales consists of helping set up and tear down all of the chairs and tables, and holding up items at the auctions. These auctions help the church and the schools by giving money to both, so they are very important.”

Regina High School, Iowa City

Fifty-eight seniors graduated May 24 in the high school gym.

Yuchen Gong was valedictorian. She is the daughter of Yiru Cai and Junan Gong of Shanghai, China.

“After high school, I plan on attending the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), where I intend to major in statistics and potentially minor in data science. In the future, I hope to pursue a career as a data analyst, using data analysis to solve real-world problems. Whether in business sectors or STEM-related fields, I look forward to applying statistical techniques to create meaningful impacts. Although I am not a Christian and don’t belong to a church, I still believe in serving others through compassion, respect, and understanding. In the future, I hope to contribute to the community around me by volunteering, supporting charitable organizations, mentoring younger students, and helping those in need. By serving people of all faiths and backgrounds with kindness, I hope to foster a more inclusive and welcoming environment in my community and make a long-lasting positive influence in the places where I live or work.”

Evan White was salutatorian. He is the son of Matt and Katie White of Iowa City and is a member of St. Mary Parish in Iowa City. He plans to study neuroscience at the University of Virginia and look into careers in law. He plans to become an active member of a local church in Charlottesville and “try to bring the love that the Church is built on to people around me.”