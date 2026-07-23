Long-term supportive housing project breaks ground

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Sheridan Point Place, a new construction 11-unit housing project by Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) in partnership with Gratus Development, will provide long-term, stable housing for individuals and families experiencing housing instability in the Quad-City area.

Construction of the complex is expected to begin this month in Davenport, with leasing anticipated to begin by summer 2027.

“This project is rooted in the belief that housing is the foundation for a thriving life. Also ensuring access for all was a big priority for this project,” said Ashley Velez Hagler, CEO of HHSI. “By pairing quality homes with supportive services, we’re not just offering shelter —we’re offering a future.”

The development will feature a mix of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units arranged in single-story quadplex and triplex buildings, offering each household their own front door. Six units will meet ADA accessibility standards, and one unit will be specifically designed for residents with hearing or visual impairments.

HHSI is a nonprofit organization with deep ties to the local Catholic community in large part due to the work of the religious sisters of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM). In 1990, the sisters founded Humility of Mary Inc. with the purpose of serving single parent families, according to HHSI. In 2008, the City of Davenport asked CHM to take over a local emergency homeless shelter that was renamed the Humility of Mary Shelter, Inc. In 2018, Humility of Mary Housing Inc. merged with the shelter to form HHSI, which is dedicated to ending homelessness in the Quad Cities area. A member of HHSI’s board of directors, Sister Lynn Mousel, CHM, is the featured guest on the latest episode of the Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast.

Residents of the Humility Homes supportive housing program will have access to wraparound services coordinated by HHSI and local partners, including case management, workforce support, and healthcare referrals. These services are critical to ensuring stability and long-term success for participants.

“At Streamline Architects, we believe great design has the power to change lives. When Humility Homes approached us, we knew immediately it was more than a project; it was an opportunity to contribute something meaningful to the community we call home. We are honored to have played a role in bringing permanent, dignified housing to more families and individuals in Davenport, and proud to have invested our time, expertise, and resources to help make the vision a reality” said Andrew Dasso, principal architect at Streamline Architects.

Gratus Development emphasized the dedication and collaboration behind this milestone achievement.

“Gratus is incredibly proud to partner with Humility Homes and Services on a project that has been years in the making. I first met Ashley and her team in late 2023, and by early 2024 this concept began to take shape. It’s taken two years of steady work to reach the starting line. We’re grateful for every funder, supporter, and partner who helped make this milestone real. Now the real work begins, as we move into construction and toward the day each family can open a front door of their own,” said a representative from Gratus Development.

Funding for the project is possible through the Iowa Finance Authority’s Home and National Housing Trust Fund; Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines’s Affordable Housing Program; and Quad City Bank and Trust for project financing.

In addition, the development was accepted into the inaugural Iowa Supportive Housing Institute, a five-month training initiative by the Iowa Finance Authority and Corporation for Supportive Housing. The program prepares communities to deliver high-quality permanent supportive housing through collaboration and capacity building.

“This project reflects what happens when committed partners come together to meet the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors,” Velez Hagler added. “We’re proud to lead this work in the Quad Cities.”

For updates on the project or to learn how you can support HHSI’s housing mission, visit www.humilityhomes.org.

To learn more about the CHM sisters, listen to Sister Lynn’s interview at www.catholicmessenger.net/ podcasting or on your favorite podcsting app.