Letters to the editor – July, 9, 2026

With grateful thanks to Father Martin

To the Editor:

We, at St. Joseph’s Church in Columbus Junction, cannot adequately express our gratitude to Father Dennis Martin, who came out of retirement to shepherd our parish family after the death of our beloved Father Guillermo Treviño.

We have been through profound grief and sorrow, and Father Dennis picked up the reins, leading us during such a difficult time, with dignity, empathy, and grace. He ministered to the sick in their homes, lead funerals, quinceañeras, heard confessions, and presided at many Masses and celebrations. He was on hand to talk with religious education students and welcomed our new members into the faith.

We had lots of great conversations at coffee hour between Masses. We hope to see him from time to time in the future, as he has become part of our St. Joseph’s family.

God bless you, Father Martin. Your kindnesses will always be remembered.

Donna Gerling

Columbus Junction