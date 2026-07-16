Letters to the Editor – July 16, 2026

No one knows the day or the hour

To the Editor:

Some years ago, when we lived in the Midlands, a lady had a Mass offered for her sick brother-in-law who was a cancer patient. She was looking after him, a full time job at that stage. After the Mass a few of the parishioners were invited back to the house for tea and biscuits. They talked for a while and she shared her concerns for her brother-in-law. While she was a devout Catholic, he had no time for God at all.

Meanwhile in the hospital, at the same time, 9 p.m., the patient was hooked up to a machine which monitored his hemoglobin count and other parameters, while the doctors were preparing for the transfusion. It was measuring a low level, then suddenly it went up and was reading what would be considered normal. The doctors were a bit baffled by this, but continued with the transfusion. (The patient told his sister-in-law about this strange event, on his return, before she told him that he was being prayed for).

The same group of parishioners visited him again after his release from the hospital. He became more open and requested prayers. Some months passed on Jan. 2, he was rushed to the hospital. On Jan. 3, he passed away.

But on Jan. 1, at his own request, he was baptized and became a Catholic. The Lord knew the day and the hour and He answers prayers!

Our Father will pursue each soul to the very end; but prayer is really needed, without the consistent prayers over many years of his sister-in-law, the outcome could have been so very different.

Stephen Clark

Manila, Philippines

The Gift of God’s Mercy

To the editor:

Several months ago, my wife and I traveled to Sioux City, Iowa, to visit Mary Queen of Peace Shrine at Trinity Heights. After a prayerful walk around the beautiful grounds, we decided to attend evening Mass at the Sioux City Cathedral of the Epiphany.

On the cathedral website we noticed this particular Mass was being said in Spanish. As we approached the church, we noticed a long line of people extending out the front door. Since it was a weekday, we thought maybe the front doors were still locked.

As we walked up the steps of the church, we noticed the long line were people waiting for the sacrament of reconciliation. What a beautiful witness of renewal and new life! My wife and I were both extremely touched by this movement of the Holy Spirit.

Real renewal in the Catholic Church begins with the confession of our sins and partaking in the sacrament of reconciliation. The graces that flow from this sacrament not only wipe away our sins, but give us strength and grace to resist sin and follow Jesus ever closer.

Let us follow the example of our brothers and sisters at the Sioux City Cathedral and receive the Mercy of Jesus through the sacrament of reconciliation.

Mike Gannon

St. Joseph Church

Milford, Iowa