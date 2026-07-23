Helping the local Church/Ayudando a la Iglesia local

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Our faith challenges us to respond in some way to the pain and suffering that is so prevalent in our world. In fact, many of us experience firsthand some type of suffering each and every day. However, hopefully most of us also realize that we have been truly blessed in so many ways. As Christians, we are asked to share those blessings, to lend a helping hand, and to help alleviate the suffering of other members of our human family.

In his first Apostolic Exhortation, Pope Leo XIV shared these words, “Serving the poor is not a gesture to be made ‘from above,’ but an encounter between equals, where Christ is revealed and adored…Therefore, when the Church bends down to care for the poor, she assumes her highest posture.” (79).

The Diocesan Works of Charity collection is one way that we, as a local church, can experience the encounter between equals, finding Christ in serving the poor. In consultation with local parishes, the funds collected are redistributed to communities whose members are struggling mightily simply to meet the basic needs of food and shelter for themselves and their families. In the past year, eight parishes received collection funds back to help with outstanding needs in their counties and one community-wide ecumenical effort to address homelessness in Centerville so collection funds used to match what St. Mary Parish in Centerville had contributed to the betterment project.

This special collection to assist with charitable needs in the Diocese of Davenport will be taken up at all Masses on the weekend of July 25-26. I pray that the faithful in our diocese are inspired by the Holy Spirit, the same spirit that motivates us to listen to the cry of the poor, and in turn express our evangelizing zeal by helping those who are in great need. Your generosity will provide care to those in need and an expression of Christian hope for our entire Diocese of Davenport.

Thank you for sharing the Lord’s love by giving generously to this collection.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

Ayudando a la Iglesia local

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

Nuestra fe nos desafía a responder de alguna manera al dolor y sufrimiento que prevalece en nuestro mundo. De hecho, muchos de nosotros experimentamos de primera mano algún tipo de sufrimiento todos los días. Sin embargo, es de esperar que la mayoría de nosotros también nos demos cuenta de que hemos sido verdaderamente bendecidos de muchas maneras. Como cristianos, se nos pide que compartamos esas bendiciones, que demos una mano amiga y ayudemos a aliviar el sufrimiento de otros miembros de nuestra familia humana.

En su primera Exhortación Apostólica, el Papa León XIV compartió estas palabras: «Servir a los pobres no es un gesto que deba hacerse “desde arriba”, sino un encuentro entre iguales, donde Cristo se revela y es adorado… Por lo tanto, cuando la Iglesia se inclina para cuidar a los pobres, asume su postura más elevada». (79).

La colecta de las Obras Diocesanas de Caridad es una forma en la que nosotros, como iglesia local, podemos experimentar ese encuentro entre iguales, encontrando a Cristo al servir a los pobres. En consulta con las parroquias locales, los fondos recaudados se redistribuyen a las comunidades cuyos miembros están luchando enormemente, simplemente para cubrir las necesidades básicas de alimentación y vivienda para ellos y sus familias. En el último año, ocho parroquias recibieron fondos de la colecta para ayudar con las necesidades pendientes en sus condados, y un esfuerzo ecuménico a nivel comunitario para abordar la falta de vivienda en Centerville utilizó fondos de la colecta para igualar lo que la Parroquia de Santa María en Centerville había aportado al proyecto de mejoras.

Esta colecta especial para ayudar con las necesidades caritativas en la Diócesis de Davenport se llevará a cabo en todas las Misas durante el fin de semana del 25 y 26 de julio. Ruego para que los fieles de nuestra diócesis se sientan inspirados por el Espíritu Santo, el mismo espíritu que nos motiva a escuchar el clamor de los pobres, y que a su vez expresen nuestro celo evangelizador ayudando a quienes se encuentran en gran necesidad. Su generosidad brindará atención a los necesitados y será una expresión de esperanza cristiana para toda nuestra Diócesis de Davenport.

Gracias por compartir el amor del Señor al donar generosamente a esta colecta.

Atentamente en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Dennis G. Walsh

Obispo de Davenport