Happenings in the Davenport Diocese – July 16, 2026 ContributedFather Lou Leonhardt celebrated the 70th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood last month at St. Joseph Parish in Hills. He presided at Mass on June 28, and the parish’s pastor, Father David Paintsil, concelebrated. A reception followed in the parish hall. Father Leonhardt resides in Lone Tree and celebrates Mass at St. Mary Parish-Lone Tree, St. Mary Parish-Nichols and the Hills parish when needed. In this photo, Father Leonhardt accepts the gifts during Mass in Hills on June 28. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Persons, places and things Classmate of Bishop Franklin reflects on 70+ years of friendship Connecting the Catholic community Renew your relationship with the Lord Posted on Jul 16, 2026Jul 13, 2026