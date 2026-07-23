Happening around the Davenport Diocese – July 23, 2026 Rosa Mystica Wilfred Agbofou, left, and Bill Cummins, carry a statue of Mary in a procession under the titles of Maria, Rosa Mystic (Mary, Mystical Rose) and Our Lady of Fatima July 13 at Holy Family Parish in Davenport. July 13 was the Marian feast day dedicated to Rosa Mystica. Following behind were Catholics reciting the rosary and singing songs in honor of Mary. Father Nicholas Akindele, pastor of the parish, carried a monstrance at the rear of the procession. A holy hour followed in the church, then a reception. — Anne Marie Amacher Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Happenings around the Davenport Diocese – May 21, 2026 Rosa Mystica: Praying for priests in crisis Eucharistic Rosary Congress ‘Vocations Monstrance’ blessed by JPII comes to Grinnell Posted on Jul 23, 2026Jul 21, 2026