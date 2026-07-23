Fifty years of growth in Blue Grass

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

BLUE GRASS — Bishop Dennis Walsh blessed a new tabernacle during the July 19 Mass as part of St. Andrew Parish’s 50th anniversary celebration. The interior of the parish was recently renovated.

Wearing red, Bishop Walsh was joined by Father Bud Grant, sacramental minister of St. Andrew; Deacon Matt Levy, parish life coordinator at St. Andrew; and Deacon Dan Freeman, former parish life coordinator at St. Andrew, now at St. Mary Parish in Wilton; held a Votive Mass for St. Andrew. The saint’s feast day is Nov. 30, but a Votive Mass is allowed for specific spiritual devotions of a congregation, according the General Instruction of the Roman Missal. Deacon Frank Agnoli served as master of ceremonies.

During his homily, the bishop wished the congregation a happy feast day. “What a wonderful example to follow — St. Andrew. He is a model of witness for each one of us.” The saint had no drama. He simply followed Jesus’s footsteps, he said.

The bishop noted that St. Andrew doesn’t walk on water, doesn’t write letters that become Scripture and isn’t the “rock” of the Church. “But Andrew has one gift: he brings people to Jesus. And because he uses that gift faithfully, the Gospel spreads.”

Andrew was the “quiet” apostle, Bishop Walsh said. Andrew simply responds to the moment God places before him.

“For 50 years, this parish has lived the mission. You have proclaimed the good news through your worship. You have bound wounds through your outreach. You have comforted the brokenhearted through your ministries. You have rebuilt lives through your generosity and faith” Bishop Walsh said.

In Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus calls Andrew and Peter while they are “doing something ordinary — casting nets. Jesus interrupts their routine and invites them into a new purpose: ‘Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.’” The bishop said Andrew responded immediately — no hesitation, no excuses.

He left his nets — his livelihood, comfort, plans, because he sees something great in Jesus.”

Bishop told the congregation that “We step into the next 50 years with courage. The future of this parish will not be shaped by one, dramatic moment, but by many faithful ones. By each person using their gifts. By each family living the Gospel. By each generation passing on the faith.”

“St. Andrew never sought greatness. He simply brought people to Jesus.”

Following the homily, Bishop Walsh blessed the new tabernacle. After communion he placed the ciborium in the tabernacle.

After Mass, Deacon Levy said he was happy for the parish celebrating 50 years. “We hope for another 50 years.”

He emphasized the parish mission is to “Live to Give the Gospel.” The vision statement is to “Glorify the Lord.” And the value statement is “Becoming the Good News, Being the Good News.”

The start

Two Masses were offered each weekend at the Blue Grass Community Hall starting July 4, 1976, said Deacon Levy. Later, a Saturday evening Mass was offered at the Blue Grass Presbyterian Church. Although considered an attendance center at the time, Catholics attending there chose the name St. Andrew, which was approved by Bishop Gerald O’Keefe. Right away plans were in the works for a new parish center.

On Jan. 12, 1977, Bishop O’Keefe issued a decree to erect St. Andrew Parish. Masses continued at the community hall and Presbyterian church.

Ground was broken July 31, 1977, for the new parish hall with Bishop O’Keefe. It was dedicated on June 18, 1978, with a total cost of $225,000.

Masses were held in the hall for 17 years.

When Father Ken Kuntz was named pastor in 1990, talks picked up about the option to remodel the hall to become the church or to build a new church. On Aug. 14, 1990, ground was broken for a new church, Deacon Levy said. The first Mass was the Easter Vigil on March 30, 1991, and Bishop O’Keefe later dedicated the church. Its cost was $701,000.

Renovations

Minimal work had been done at the church over the years. An effort to relocate the tabernacle led to a number of changes in the church, Deacon Levy said. This work included a new Mary rosary garden with a statue of Mary, new kneelers, new crucifix, new statue of St. Joseph in the sanctuary, new platform for the tabernacle, the church was re-carpeted, baptismal font relocated, all chairs reupholstered, new tabernacle and lamp purchases, electrical work for the tabernacle, artistic elements for the church and catechesis was started, Deacon Levy said.

The cost for the projects were met with funds from the Upon This Rock diocesan capital campaign, Annual Diocesan Appeal funds and “multiple generous contributions.”