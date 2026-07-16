Family support key to pursuing call to permanent diaconate

By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

CORALVILLE — The 11 men who were installed as acolytes at St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville recently come from many walks of life, but all have one thing in common — strong support from their families.

During a Mass July 12, Bishop Dennis Walsh presided at the Rite of Institution of Acolytes, the last major step before the group will be ordained permanent deacons about one year from now.

“My favorite part was when they all lined up behind the altar,” reflected Angie Ahlberg, wife of acolyte John Ahlberg, who belongs to St. Joseph Parish-DeWitt.

Some observers were unsuccessful in holding back tears during the rite. In total, the permanent diaconate formation process can take up to six years. Wives attend formation courses with their husbands and other family members or friends often make sacrifices so the candidates can purse the vocation.

At a reception in the parish hall after Mass, acolyte Tom Brooke sat with his wife Jen Brooke and their children enjoying a meal. The Brookes, members of St. Paul the Apostle Parish-Davenport, des­cribed Tom’s path to the permanent diaconate as gradual.

“It came in phases and accelerated over time,” said Tom.

The former Episco­palian “fell away” from the church he was raised in after his father died. After many years of not practicing any religion, his wife Jen’s consistent witness of faith had a positive impact. She had been raised Catholic and remained practicing. Eventually, Tom became Catholic and attended a Christian Experience Weekend (CEW).

“That (increased) my desire to learn about my faith,” he said. “Over years … it grew. It’s an essential part of my life now.”

“When I stop to think about the whole journey, it’s a pretty amazing thing,” added Jen Brooke.

Daughter Ada played a role earlier in her father’s diaconate formation.

“I prayed the Liturgy of the Hours (daily) with my daughter,” said Tom.

Now, the two read a book together regularly about the saints, usually picking one saint per day. Ada is supportive of her dad’s pursuit of his vocation.

“I think it’s cool,” said the young student. “I was kind of surprised at first. Then over time it became normal.”

As acolytes, the candidates will play roles on the altar at Mass and be able to distribute holy Com­munion. They will also continue outreach in other ways.

“I’m looking forward to an opportunity to serve and spread the faith to others,” said John Ahlberg.

Ahlberg, a vice president at a mining company, began to discern the permanent diaconate vocation in earnest after he and his wife moved to Iowa from Minnesota in 2018. Faith has been a lynch pin of the Ahlberg family’s life together. Daughter Olivia, who also attended the Mass in Coralville, served as a FOCUS missionary at the University of Illinois in Chicago (UIC) for several years. The organization is dedicated to evangelizing youth. She recently took a job with the Archdiocese of Chicago and will be doing ministry work at UIC’s St. John Paul II Newman Center.

“It’s crazy,” said Olivia Ahlberg after Mass. “I’m very proud to be his daughter.”

During the recent Mass, the candidates at times stood or kneeled in front pews. Behind them, supporters packed the rows. At certain points during the liturgy, those being instituted were summoned up to the altar. They receive chalices and ciboriums to distribute holy Communion and the Precious Blood. As part of the rite, the bishop blessed the acolytes, saying “Grant that they may be faithful in the service of your altar and in giving to others the bread of life; may they grow always in faith and love, and so build up your Church.”