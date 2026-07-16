Eleven instituted as acolytes in Coralville

By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

CORALVILLE — After 11 men were instituted as acolytes at St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville recently, books on pastoral care for the sick and pyxes blessed by Bishop Dennis Walsh were given to the group, symbolizing aco­lytes’ dedication to service and to the Eucharist.

“This ministry is not simply a step in formation — it is a sign of what God is doing in your hearts,” the bishop told the class, which is aspiring to become permanent deacons.

“The Church calls you to serve at the altar not only so that you may assist the priest, but so that you may be continually configured to Christ, the high priest,” Bishop Walsh explained.

The Rite of Institution of Acolytes, conferred July 12 during a Mass, is the final milestone for those preparing for ordination to the permanent diaconate. The candidates will prepare for another year before entering the diaconate and will use the two gifts they received to bring prayer and holy Com­munion to the homebound, sick and dying.

Jorge Lopez, a former architect who now teaches architecture and interior design at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, had the honor of being instituted in his home parish.

“Throughout our formation in the diaconate, we’re constantly saying yes to what God is asking us and this is one of the major yeses,” he said.

The setting was particularly meaningful to him and his wife Barb. After Mass Lopez pointed out some of the unique design aspects of the church, including an adoration chapel located behind the altar.

“I helped design this building. Every time I come to Mass here it’s a great blessing,” said Lopez.

The structure, which allows large amounts of natural light in through its many windows, was constructed to accommodate the needs of a growing parish. The new facility expanded the community’s gathering capacity from about 450 to about 1,000, according to the pastor.

Before Mass began, Father Chuck Adam, St. Thomas More’s pastor, joined Bishop Walsh and the candidates in greeting people as they entered. Worshipers walked into a large social space near the rear entrance, which eventually leads to a spacious nave and sanctuary.

“We dedicated the church in August,” said Father Adam. “We’re big enough now to host events like this. It’s nice to see the parish participate in diocesan-wide activities.”

Acolytes are called to serve at the altar, assisting priests and deacons with the care of sacred vessels and serving as extraordinary ministers of holy Communion when necessary, according to the General Instruction of the Roman Missal, an official Church document that governs how the liturgy is celebrated. In about one year, the permanent deacon candidates will hopefully be ordained. The entire process of becoming a permanent deacon can take up to six years. Permanent deacons perform many roles within the church focused on service. They can be married and often work in secular jobs along with duties in ministry. As clergy, they are able to perform the sacrament of baptism and witness marriages. They can also preach homilies during Mass. Transitional deacons, another type of deacon recognized in the Catholic Church, go through additional formation before being ordained to the priesthood.

Bishop Walsh reflected on the parable of the sower from the day’s Gospel reading, saying it takes on special meaning for the acolytes.

“Jesus describes the seed falling on different kinds of soil: the path, the rocky ground, the thorns, and the rich soil,” the bishop said. “We’ve all been each of these different soils at different moments in our lives. Sometimes we hear God’s word but it doesn’t sink in. Sometimes we receive it with joy but don’t let it grow roots. Sometimes the thorns of worry, fear or busyness choke it out. And sometimes —thanks be to God — the soil is ready, and the word grows in us and bears fruit. The point of the parable isn’t to shame us for being rocky or thorny soil. The point is to remind us that God never stops sowing. He never gives up on us.”

John Cooper, who is about to turn 61, works as the pastoral associate and business manager at St. Anthony Parish in Davenport. As one of the older members in his class, he is glad to see some younger men also pursue the vocation.

“I’m so happy when I see younger people (preparing to become deacons),” he said. “I’m particularly excited with Spencer (Sierra) and Trevor (Pullinger). I feel a kinship and brotherhood with all of them.”

Most pews were full of supporters who had come from throughout the diocese. Karen and Paul Hanson of St. Thomas More were among the crowd. They attended to show appreciation for Lopez, a good friend, and the rest of the candidates.

“We’re just so proud of their dedication and all the hard work this process entails,” said Karen. “We wanted to show our support.”

Lopez, Cooper, Pullinger and Sierra were instituted along with classmates John Ahlberg, Paul Alagna, Tom Brooke, John Hanenburg, Matthew Staab, Dennis Uhl, and Vern Vondera.