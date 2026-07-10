DIRECTOR OF RELIGIOUS ED – NEWTON

passionate and faith-filled Director of Religious

Education to lead and grow our parish’s Faith

Formation programs.

This full-time ministry leadership position is ideal

for someone who has a heart for evangelization,

enjoys working with children, youth, and adults,

and is committed to fostering lifelong discipleship.

Responsibilities include:

✝ Overseeing Religious Education for

Kindergarten through 8th Grade

✝ Coordinating First Reconciliation, First Holy

Communion, and Confirmation preparation

✝ Teaching Confirmation classes and planning

the annual Confirmation retreat

✝ Recruiting, training, and supporting catechists

and volunteers

✝ Coordinating adult Bible studies and small

faith-sharing groups

✝ Leading Baptism preparation sessions for parents

✝ Directing the parish OCIA (Order of Christian

Initiation of Adults) program for those entering

the Catholic Church

✝Coordinating liturgical ministry schedules,

recruiting and training volunteers, and preparing

the Prayers of the Faithful for weekend and Holy

Day Masses

The Director of Religious Education works closely with the Pastor to build a vibrant culture of faith formation and parish engagement.

If you are an organized leader with a strong Catholic faith, a passion for sharing the Gospel, and a desire to serve the Church, we invite you to apply.

To apply for or request additional information about this position, please contact Michelle Miller at 641-792-2050, ext. 104, or email

newtonsacredheart@diodav.org.