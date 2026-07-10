DIRECTOR OF RELIGIOUS ED – NEWTON

passionate and faith-filled Director of Religious
Education to lead and grow our parish’s Faith
Formation programs.
This full-time ministry leadership position is ideal
for someone who has a heart for evangelization,
enjoys working with children, youth, and adults,
and is committed to fostering lifelong discipleship.
Responsibilities include:
✝ Overseeing Religious Education for
Kindergarten through 8th Grade
✝ Coordinating First Reconciliation, First Holy
Communion, and Confirmation preparation
✝ Teaching Confirmation classes and planning
the annual Confirmation retreat
✝ Recruiting, training, and supporting catechists
and volunteers
✝ Coordinating adult Bible studies and small
faith-sharing groups

✝ Leading Baptism preparation sessions for parents

✝ Directing the parish OCIA (Order of Christian
Initiation of Adults) program for those entering
the Catholic Church

✝Coordinating liturgical ministry schedules,
recruiting and training volunteers, and preparing
the Prayers of the Faithful for weekend and Holy
Day Masses

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The Director of Religious Education works closely with the Pastor to build a vibrant culture of faith formation and parish engagement.
If you are an organized leader with a strong Catholic faith, a passion for sharing the Gospel, and a desire to serve the Church, we invite you to apply.
To apply for or request additional information about this position, please contact Michelle Miller at 641-792-2050, ext. 104, or email
newtonsacredheart@diodav.org.

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