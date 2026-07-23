Clinton-Camanche KCs distribute proceeds

Contributed
Knights of Columbus Council #707 presents a $10,000 check to Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish-Clinton. Pictured, from left, are Paul Williams, Steve Mangler, Jim Holland, Father Paul Appel, Deacon Jeff Schuetzle, Peter Mascagni and David Meyers.

For The Catholic Messenger
CLINTON — Knights of Columbus Council #707 of Clinton-Camanche earlier this month distributed funds from their annual fish fries and baby bottle drive.

The Knights distributed a check for $10,000 to Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish from its 2026 fish fries. With help from the Lady Knights, the two groups served more than 600 fish dinners each Friday during Lent — except for Good Friday.

The council also collected more than $4,000 through its baby bottle drive. They money supports The Pregnancy Center in Clinton. The Knights continue to collect money to provide a new ultrasound machine for the center to further is pro-life mission.

Council #707 includes members of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton and Church of the Visitation Parish in Camanche.

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