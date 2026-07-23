Catholics must join data center debate

By Dan Russo

Editorial

Clinton, Iowa, which has a population of about 24,000 people, is anticipating a formal proposal from data center company QTS for the construction of a “hyper scale” data center campus. With an estimated cost of $10 billion, if completed, this facility would probably be the biggest of its kind in Iowa so far, occupying over 1,000 acres.

On July 15, Clinton’s planning commission meeting was packed with residents who expressed their opinions. Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish lies within Clinton. Members of the congregation spoke both for and against the project. In preparation for the QTS proposal, the commission is considering a new ordinance which would regulate data centers.

“The City finds that data centers may provide substantial economic development benefits, including tax base growth, construction activity, long-term employment, and significant private investment in real property and utility infrastructure,” states a draft of the ordinance. “The City further finds that data centers may involve substantial demands upon public infrastructure and may create concerns relating to water use, electric demand, lighting, noise, vibration, emergency response, storm water, roadway impacts, and compatibility with nearby land uses.”

Father Paul Appel, pastor of Prince of Peace, provided some guidance on the Church’s perspective on the issue in a June 21 parish bulletin message.

“Last weekend I received a number of questions about the Church’s stand on the proposed ‘AI datacenter,’” wrote Father Appel. “ …While the Church does not often take a stand on local issues such as this, I am in favor of open and honest conversations about anything that affects our community and all voices should be heard. I encourage everyone to take part in this conversation and get involved. Where the Church has offered some teaching is on the moral and ethical use of artificial intelligence itself.”

On June 29, the pastor led an information session on Pope Leo XIV’s latest encyclical on artificial intelligence, (AI), Magnifica Humanitas. Father Appel is right. Everyone needs to get involved in this discussion. Here’s my contribution — five ideas on data center regulation that most citizens can agree on.

First, many local governments have offered incentives to encourage data center companies to locate in their areas. If offered at all, data center energy subsidies or tax breaks should not be unlimited. At some point, these companies need to pay in full for the energy and resources they are using. The cost of powering centers should not be passed on to citizens.

Second, if adverse environmental or health effects are discovered, the data center companies should be fully liable for cleanup and human healthcare costs.

Third, local residents, through their local elected representatives, should maintain local control over regulation of local land and resources data centers use. Key words there: local and control.

Fourth, if a community decides they don’t want a data center, they have a right to say no. In some cases, tech or power companies have used eminent domain to seize private property for data center infrastructure or power transmission lines. This should not be allowed. Another argument for forcing data centers into people’s backyards has been that it is necessary for national security. The Department of Defense owns almost 30 million acres of land worldwide, according to Military Times. Therefore, using this justification to coerce small communities to give up real estate doesn’t make sense and should not be allowed.

Our country is now involved in an AI arms race. In his encyclical, Pope Leo calls for the “disarming of AI.” Over 200 Nobel laureates and experts recently signed a declaration demanding an international treaty that bans the integration of AI into nuclear command, control and launch systems. Given these facts, my fifth, and final, suggestion is that all data centers should have master “kill switches” (AKA emergency power off switches) as part of their design.

All Christians must have a role in sorting out the moral questions surrounding data centers. Father Appel recently did a great job of explaining why.

“The Holy Father states in his newest encyclical, ‘From the perspective of the Church’s Social Doctrine, the key issue is not the use of technology as such, but the vision that underlies it,’” wrote Father Appel. “The people who are developing these new technologies should have a sound moral framework and integrate that into what they create. For example, think of an artist who is sad, angry, addicted, and atheistic. It would not surprise you to see that he created a work of art that is dark and depressing! Likewise, it would not be a surprise to see that a holy monk with love in his heart painted a beautiful icon of some divine image that shows a spark of divine brilliance! The people who will develop these new technologies are your kids and grandkids. Let us resolve to give them the moral upbringing they need to create that which is good, true, and beautiful.”

Dan Russo, editor