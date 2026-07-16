Catholic Daughters to convene in Coralville this month

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

CORALVILLE — Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDA) — one of the oldest and largest organizations of Catholic women in the United States —will host its 61st national convention later this month in Coralville.

The conference, held every other year, will take place at Coralville Hyatt Regency Hotel and Conference Center July 22-25.

“Our national conventions are important to the life of the order,” National Regent Susan Monè said in a press release. “Conventions give us the opportunity to come together to worship, select new leadership, gain knowledge, and take care of the business of the National Court.”

Brenda Vore, state regent and a member of Ave Maria #269 in Sioux City, told The Catholic Messenger the process of choosing a national convention site begins four years in advance. State officers can submit a letter of interest to the national regent. Iowa CDA officers suggested the Coralville venue, as they had a positive experience hosting the 2021 state convention there. “It was “a great place for the convention,” she said.

During the convention, election of new national officers will take place, amendments to the bylaws will be put forth, new resolutions will be discussed and general business will be conducted, according to the press release. The installation Mass for newly elected national leaders will mark the end of an era; for the first time since 1903, officers processing into the church will not be wearing traditional ceremonial robes. Instead, they will wear “smart and crisp white suits and officer medallions,” the press release said.

Iowa CDA members across the state will provide hospitality and volunteers for all duties as designated by the national convention committee. The Diocese of Davenport is home to four local courts: Adelaide Proctor #43 in Ottumwa, Craigie #94 in Iowa City, McDermott #504 in Washington, and St. Joan of Arc #524 in Muscatine. Iowa CDA members will “come together as CDA sisters in unity to welcome our CDA sisters across the nation,” Vore said.

About Catholic Daughters

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas was formed over 110 years ago and today numbers 52,000 dues-paying members in 1,150 courts (local chapters) in 45 states across the country, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands. Catholic Daughters endeavor to enjoy each other’s company, share Catholic spirituality, give generously to local and national charities and work hard for their parishes and communities.