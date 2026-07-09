Candidates for next deacon class sought

By Deacon Frank Agnoli

For The Catholic Messenger

As Deacon Class IX enters its final year in formation, the Diocese of Davenport is beginning to look ahead to the next deacon formation class.

Beginning this August, the application process for Deacon Class X will get underway — in both English and Spanish. These will be parallel tracks as part of one formation program, meeting at the same place and time so meals and prayer can be shared and the two classes get to know each other. The qualities found in suitable applicants are in the sidebar.

It takes five years to prepare to serve our diocese as a deacon — six if you include the application (inquiry) year. There are two phases, aspirancy (two years) and candidacy (three years). During the first year of aspirancy, candidates meet one Saturday per month. During the other four years of formation, the monthly meetings extend over a very full weekend (around 14 hours on Saturday and 7 on Sunday).

The first step for those who are interested in applying is to attend one of the inquiry sessions, which will be held during the fall. The purpose of these sessions is to introduce the ministry and theology of the diaconate, to give an overview of diaconal ministry in the U.S. and in our diocese, and to explain the formation program. The application to the program will only be distributed at these sessions.

Those interested in applying to the Spanish-language track must attend the inquiry session which will be held at St. Patrick Church in Iowa City on Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees are asked to register here: https://www.davenportdiocese.org/registroespanol.

Those interested in applying to the English-language track must attend one of the other sessions offered across the diocese, not necessarily the one in their deanery. Sessions will run from 1-5 p.m. Attendees are asked to register here: https://www.davenportdiocese.org/registration-english.

Burlington Deanery: Aug. 2, St. Alphonsus Parish, Mount Pleasant. Ottumwa Deanery, Sept. 6 at St. Mary Parish’s Fellowship Hall in Oskaloosa. Iowa City Deanery, Oct. 4 at St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville. Clinton Deanery, Nov. 8 at St. Joseph Parish in DeWitt. Davenport Deanery, Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.

The application distributed at the inquiry session will be due back within three months, and will be followed by an initial interview of the applicant (and his wife, if applicable) with the Director of Deacon Formation. The final step in the application is an interview of the inquirer (and his wife, if applicable) will interview with the Program’s Admission Committee. After the committee interviews are complete, the director will bring the inquirers’ applications to the bishop, who will make the final decision regarding whom to invite into the first year of formation as an aspirant. Class X will begin formation in August 2027.

In addition, those applying to the English-language program will also need to attend a series of formation sessions in spring 2027. These sessions will help them prepare for the work that will be expected of them if admitted to the program. These sessions will be held at the chancery in Davenport, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those applying to the Spanish-language program will not need to do so, since they will have been or are currently enrolled in the Spanish-language lay ministry program.

For more information, please visit: https://www.davenportdiocese.org/class-x.

Qualities required in potential applicants

Be a man of sound moral character in full communion with the Roman Catholic Church for not less than three years, and who is free of canonical impediments or irregularities;

Have a deep spirituality and prayer life that reflects a sound, mature faith attuned to the needs and life of the Church in balance with personal and family needs;

Be a frequent participant in the Church’s sacramental life and in adult faith enrichment opportunities, and who demonstrates leadership in the Church and community;

Demonstrate a natural inclination of service to the Church community and to all in need with the ability to lead, facilitate, and animate others into service;

If married, to evidence a positive and stable marriage of at least five years and his wife consenting to admission to the program; if not married, to evidence a mature celibate state of life;

Be a citizen of the United States or have permanent resident status; if not, to have the support of their home bishop;

Be of sound physical and mental health;

At the time of ordination (2032), be at least 35 years old and not more than 65 years old.

Those applying to the English program must be able to understand and speak English, and have completed high school or the equivalent (GED). The ability and willingness to learn and work towards increasing fluency in Spanish is also required.

Those applying to the Spanish program must have completed or be enrolled in the Spanish-language lay ministry program. The 2-year program will need to be successfully completed by the end of the first year of formation (aspirancy 1). In addition, applicants will need to have a basic ability to speak and understand English, and be able to work towards increasing fluency in that language.

All enrolled in the programs will need to have access to a computer with internet connection, and have facility with that technology.

Questions regarding formation for the diaconate may be directed to: Deacon Frank Agnoli, director of Deacon Formation/director de la Formación de Diáconos, 563-888-4257, agnoli@davenportdiocese.org; Deacon Jeff Schuetzle, director of the diaconate, at 563-888-4256, schuetzle@davenportdiocese.org; or Miguel Moreno, director del Ministerio Multicultural, 563-888-4217 moreno@davenportdiocese.org