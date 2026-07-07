Page updated Jul 7, 2026

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Calendar Events

July 11

Mount Pleasant — The vibrant tapestry of cultures in southeast Iowa will be on display at the annual TapestryFest celebration from 1-4 p.m. in Central Park. The family-friendly festival aims to foster an environment of mutual respect and understanding, allowing attendees to discover shared values amidst the differences.

July 12

Preston — Ss. Mary & Joseph Altar and Rosary Society is hosting a lawn social at the Sugar Creek church from 3-7 p.m. Festivities include a beef and pork dinner with salad and dessert, music, games, country store and raffles. Cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 6-12.

July 15

Wheatland — Explore the spirituality and grace of our wisdom years at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat with Sister Kathleen Sadler, OSF. The retreat is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee is $50. For details or to register go to www.theprairieretreat.org, email olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call 563-374-1092.

July 16

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults adoration and confession. Meet at Pancheros Mexican Grill, 902 W. Kimberly Road, at 6 p.m. for dinner, then head over to Our Lady of Victory Church for holy hour from 7-8 p.m. Confessions available from 5-7 p.m.

July 24

Peoria, Ill. — The Catholic Messenger is hosting an Archbishop Fulton Sheen-themed pilgrimage July 24. Pilgrims will explore many of the places that would have been familiar to Archbishop Sheen during his formative years. “We want to spiritually enrich people by getting together and going to see the place where a (potential) saint grew up,” said Messenger editor Dan Russo.

The bus will leave from the St. Vincent Center in Davenport at 8 a.m. The trip includes a visit to the Fulton Sheen Museum and Gift Shop, lunch and a documentary showing, a tour of St. Mary’s Cathedral, Mass with Bishop Dennis Walsh at the tomb of Archbishop Sheen, and a scenic bus ride along Grand View Drive. The bus will return to Davenport around 5:30 p.m.

Only a few spots remain. Sign up by July 15 at https://shorturl.at/ptIUG or call 563-323-9959.

July 29-Aug. 1

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting a rummage sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily in the school gym. All items are donated by parishioners. Proceeds support the St. Alphonsus insurance fund.

August 6

Online — The Clinton Franciscans are hosting a virtual Hiroshima-Nagasaki prayer service at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Register at https://tinyurl.com/HNprayerservice

Aug. 7-9

Davenport — Holy Family Parish’s fourth annual St. Philomena Academy Youth Camp begins Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. This overnight event includes Mass, adoration, Theology of the Body, arts and crafts, games and sports, music, and a campfire/s’mores. Register at saintphilomenaacademy.com by July 25.

Aug. 9

Davenport — The Beat Goes On pro-life event is from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Sears Hall at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Music, games, raffle baskets and a message by Father Jason Crossen. There is no cost to attend and no reservations needed.

Sept. 26-27

Des Moines, Iowa — The Christ our Life Catholic Conference will take place at Casey’s Arena. The conference, which is held every other year, will feature speakers and Catholic exhibitors leading the faithful in faith sharing, faith building and praise. Tickets are $30 for adults and free for students up to age 23. Go to www.christourlifeiowa.com to purchase tickets.

Other

New Messenger Podcast

We discuss some of the recent events covered in The Catholic Messenger such as Father Alfonso Pizano’s ordination. We also talk about an upcoming profile of Marlene Franz, an employee of Regina High School who is retiring after almost 58 years. We then cover the pilgrimage The Messenger is sponsoring to the Fulton Sheen Museum and St. Mary Cathedral in Peoria, where the famous archbishop is buried. The Messenger pilgrimage is set for July 24 and Archbishop Sheen is scheduled to be beatified on September 24. We discuss a recent article in The Messenger which featured Msgr. Jason Gray, a priest of the Peoria Diocese who was one of the investigators of Sheen’s cause for sainthood.

Sit back and enjoy this fascinating conversation.

podcasting/ or find “Catholic Messenger Conversations” on your favorite podcasting app.

Listen on your favorite podcasting app or at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting.

ONGOING

The St. Andrew of Crete Byzantine Catholic Outreach of Iowa celebrates a Divine Liturgy every third Sunday of the month at St. Patrick Church in Iowa City (Sacred Heart Chapel). Contact Father Bruce Riebe with questions at 440-227-5037.

A LIFE Runners Chapter is being started in the Quad Cities. Life Runners use prayer and teamwork to defend life from conception until natural death. Running optional… Faith required. If you are interested in becoming a charter member, go to https://band.us/n/ababAcndt3P8Q or call/text Al and Beth Budelier at 815-499-8010.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The St. Anthony Parish book study group recently began studying “Separation of Church and Hate” by John Fuglesang. The group meets Mondays at 6 p.m. in the parish center.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Online prayer groups at Our Lady of the Prairie meet weekly. Pray the Lectio Divina Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. The centering prayer group meets Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 for more information.

Online book studies at Our Lady of the Prairie begin soon and meet monthly. For a list of books and meeting times, go to www.theprairieretreat.org.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa focuses on the intersection of ecology, spirituality and holistic health in an effort to help people of all faiths and cultures improve their relationship with God, nature and others. Go to www.Prairiewoods.org for a list of upcoming retreats, or call 319-395-6700.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”

New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, offers private discernment retreats. For more information contact Matt at MLM319656@gmail.com.

The Diocese of Davenport does not use GoFundMe to collect donations for any purpose. To make sure donated funds support parishes, schools, Upon This Rock, the Annual Diocesan Appeal, or other diocesan ministries, please give through the official and secure online platforms found on the diocesan website at www.davenportdiocese.org. This will ensure that every gift reaches its intended purpose. For any questions regarding donations pages or inquiries regarding giving to diocesan institutions, contact the Office of Stewardship at 563-888-4252 or Finance Department at 563-888-4365, or reach out directly to the parish, school, or ministry.